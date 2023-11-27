Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Squid Game Who Comes out as the Ultimate Victor on 'Squid Game: The Challenge' on Netflix? Who wins in 'Squid Game: The Challenge'? The controversial reality show on Netflix still has to see one winner take home the enormous cash prize. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Nov. 27 2023, Published 12:09 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The Gist: Netflix began streaming Squid Game: The Challenge in late November 2023.

The reality competition is based on 2021's internationally acclaimed K-drama.

456 players enter, but only one can claim victory.

Whether we like it or not, whether we asked for it or not, Squid Game: The Challenge has arrived on Netflix. The reality show competition is based on the highly popular and influential K-drama series that began streaming on the platform in 2021. In The Challenge, 456 players are pitted against one another as they take on a gauntlet of highly elaborate versions of children's games where failure at any point means elimination on the spot, minus the grisly deaths and poignant social commentary.

The reality show has proven divisive among audiences and critics, with controversy sprouting around the series long before it began streaming. For better or worse, though, it's following in the footsteps of its predecessor by topping the charts on Netflix with its first five episodes. With folks checking out the new reality show while they wait for Season 2, everyone's obviously wondering who comes out on top. Well, here's what we know so far about who wins Squid Game: The Challenge.

The winner of 'Squid Game: The Challenge' is yet to be determined.

Like the original series, Squid Game: The Challenge places its many players in a gauntlet of children's games that they must complete successfully or face elimination. Some of them are ripped directly from the source material, such as Red Light, Green Light or the dalgona cookie game. However, others are completely original to The Challenge in an attempt to keep things original and interesting. In some cases, players are also at risk of elimination in between games based on various challenges.

But though there are many ways to win or get eliminated throughout The Challenge, the goal remains the same as in the original show. The last person standing wins it all. With each eliminated contestant, the prize pool increases to reach an eventual total of $4.56 million, the largest cash prize in reality show history. Only one person can be left standing by the end, given the nature of the eliminations, and even those who have bonds within the game will eventually have to face each other.

As of this writing, more new episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are still coming out on Netflix. As such, there's no information on who the winner is. However, there are plenty of players to root for in the show. There's the dynamic duo of Players 301 and 302, a son and mother who entered the competition together and each has something to prove. There's also a former basketball pro who faces some of his toughest challenges in the show.

