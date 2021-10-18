We've All Played Our Own Versions of "Red Light, Green Light" Before 'Squid Game'

Part of the major appeal behind Squid Game, one of the biggest Netflix shows in history, is its twisted take on classic children's games. Between activities that most of us have grown up with and games specific to South Korean culture like sugar honeycombs and the eponymous "Squid Game," it's easy for viewers to relate to the competitions that play out across the nine-episode K-drama.

But few are as instantly recognizable as "Red Light, Green Light."