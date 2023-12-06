Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Squid Game Understanding the Tax Implications of Winning 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Should the victor of 'Squid Game: The Challenge' come from a country other than the UK, they might be liable for taxes on their prize earnings. By Allison DeGrushe Dec. 6 2023, Published 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

In just a few short days, Squid Game: The Challenge will crown its first-ever winner! This champion will not only strut away with some serious bragging rights but also pocket a whopping $4.56 million — the largest single cash prize in reality television and game show history.

Now, let's talk about money! After taxes, what's the scoop on how much cash the Squid Game: The Challenge winner will be stuffing into their pockets? Stick around because we have all the answers you're looking for.

How will the 'Squid Game: The Challenge' winner's prize be taxed?

For those unaware, Squid Game: The Challenge was filmed in the United Kingdom, where prize winnings are exempt from taxes. But here's the twist — if the winner hails from another country, say the United States, they're not entirely off the hook.

As it turns out, the Land of the Free overlords cast their wide net over global income, including those massive game show winnings. So, even though the U.K. is giving them a tax pass, an American victor will have to cough up a decent amount of their earnings.

According to Turbo Tax, snagging $1,000 in a drawing means you're a cash prize winner. Now, cash prizes aren't just confined to lucky draws — you could win cash prizes in a sweepstakes, a game show, or on a reality TV competition like Squid Game: The Challenge. So, whether you're making it rain or flaunting a lone dollar bill, you must include all prize earnings as income on your tax return.