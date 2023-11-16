Explore the Epic Filming Locations of Netflix's 'Squid Game: The Challenge'

'Squid Game: The Challenge,' also known as your new favorite reality series, was filmed primarily in the United Kingdom. Read on for more details.

Get your tracksuits ready because your new favorite reality show is about to hit the scene. That's right, Squid Game: The Challenge is here (finally!) and more than ready to take the wildly popular South Korean series to new heights as the ultimate reality competition.

In the reality version, the stakes might not be life or death — but there's still a lot on the line. A whopping 456 players will compete to win $4.56 million, the largest single cash prize in reality TV and game show history.