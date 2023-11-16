Explore the Epic Filming Locations of Netflix's 'Squid Game: The Challenge'
'Squid Game: The Challenge,' also known as your new favorite reality series, was filmed primarily in the United Kingdom. Read on for more details.
The Gist:
- Squid Game: The Challenge is a reality competition series based on the South Korean show Squid Game.
- The ten-episode series sees 456 players compete to win a cash prize of $4.56 million.
- Squid Game: The Challenge was filmed in early 2023 in the United Kingdom.
Get your tracksuits ready because your new favorite reality show is about to hit the scene. That's right, Squid Game: The Challenge is here (finally!) and more than ready to take the wildly popular South Korean series to new heights as the ultimate reality competition.
In the reality version, the stakes might not be life or death — but there's still a lot on the line. A whopping 456 players will compete to win $4.56 million, the largest single cash prize in reality TV and game show history.
With the highly anticipated premiere around the corner, read on for everything you need to know about Squid Game: The Challenge, including its filming locations.
Where was 'Squid Game: The Challenge' filmed?
Unlike its source material, Squid Game: The Challenge was not filmed in South Korea. As a matter of fact, the reality competition series was filmed across two well-known studios in the United Kingdom, one of which was Cardington Studios in Bedford. Filming also took place on six giant sound stages at Wharf Studios in Barking, London.
When was 'Squid Game: The Challenge' filmed?
After casting what is rumored to be the largest cast in reality TV history, Squid Game: The Challenge began filming in January 2023. The 10-episode competition series was filmed over 16 consecutive days in order to create a real sense of dread among the players within the environment.
According to Dexerto, the contestants lived in these sound stages; they didn't leave unless they were eliminated from the competition. We don't know about you, but we would've gone stir-crazy within a few days — but with a massive grand prize of $4.56 million on the line, there's no doubt most of those players stuck around as long as possible!
Squid Game: The Challenge hits Netflix on Wednesday, November 22.