The Title for 'Squid Game' Has a Simpler Origin Than You Might Have Thought

The very first scene of the show depicts a flashback in which a group of children from an unspecified point in the past plays a game of " Squid (ojingeo)." Protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) narrates the game by explaining the rules.

Using a specified playing field (which happens to be shaped like a squid), two teams of players are pitted against each other. The attacking team must infiltrate the "squid" and reach a certain part of the field in order to win, while the defenders simply have to force the attackers out of bounds.

The show itself is named after this game, which is a real South Korean past-time, according to the Encyclopedia of Korean Folk Culture.

This particular title was likely chosen out of creator Hwang Dong-hyuk's desire to make the series stand out as a distinctly Korean story. He was reportedly inspired by other survival game stories like Battle Royale, The Hunger Games, and Kaiji, and wanted a similar story centered around his own culture.