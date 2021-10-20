'Squid Game' Introduced Us to All Kinds of Old-Fashioned Korean Marble Games

The use of marbles played to the nostalgia of the middle-aged and older players in Squid Game, who knew immediately what could be done with them. According to the Encyclopedia of Korean Folk Culture , these and several other games were popular among young boys in the 1970s.

It's an old-fashioned hobby, and these games are rarely seen being played by children today. Even Ji-yeong (Lee Yoo-mi), a younger player in the game, refers to it as "what those boomers used to play as kids."

The term gganbu (the episode title) can also be traced back to South Korea between the 1960s and 1980s. According to a Reddit post, the term reportedly refers to "best friends," traditionally ones who share a common goal with each other.

Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su) recall the term fondly and declare each other their respective gganbu in their game of marbles.