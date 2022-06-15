Want to Compete for $4.5 Million on Netflix's 'Squid Game'? Here's How

The Netflix original series Squid Game debuted in September of 2021 and took the world by storm. Following the premiere, it was unclear if the series would return for another round. But the platform recently revealed that we haven’t seen the last of Seong Ji-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae).

On June 12, it was announced that Squid Game would return to a small screen near you. Details on the release date for Season 2 are unclear, but showrunners revealed that they have another trick up their sleeves in the meantime.