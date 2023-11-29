Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Squid Game 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Players Tackle the Intimidating Glass Bridge If a 'Squid Game: The Challenge' steps on a weak tile in the Glass Bridge game, they fall through the panel — but it's unclear where they land. By Allison DeGrushe Nov. 29 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 7-8 of Squid Game: The Challenge. In the strange time warp of feels-like-a-year-but-it's-only-been-a-week, the next batch of Squid Game: The Challenge episodes are here and ready to deliver a few twists you won't see coming. But that's not all because this round of the competition also brings some unforgettable games, including the nerve-wracking Glass Bridge.

The notorious game sees the remaining players attempting to cross two parallel bridges. Each set of tiles is made up of two types of glass — one type is safe to stand on, while the other is not. If a player steps on a weaker tile, they fall through the panel. But the big question lingers: where do they actually land?

Source: Netflix Players pick a teddy bear from a claw machine to determine the order they will cross the Glass Bridge.

Where do 'Squid Game: The Challenge' players fall in Glass Bridge?

In the anxiety-inducing Netflix original drama, the players who landed on a weak tile of glass broke through the panel and fell to their deaths from a dangerous height, resulting in their elimination from the game. Yet, in Squid Game: The Challenge, things are a little different because, as we all know, this reality show isn't a matter of life or death.

Now, when a player jumps on a not-so-safe tile, the heart-pounding plunge through the glass panel unfolds — but the destination remains a mystery to viewers. The last thing we see is the player descending into darkness. Thankfully, we can rest assured they aren't plummeting to their death. If we had to guess, it seems likely they land on a safety mat.

Source: Netflix