Phill Is a Major Contender in 'Squid Game: The Challenge' — Get to Know Him/Her/Them!

The Gist: Phill (Player 451) is a prominent player in Squid Game: The Challenge.

In real life, Phill is a scuba instructor who is also in a band.

Phill's pronouns are he/she/they Spoiler alert! This article contains plot details for Squid Game: The Challenge on Netflix.

It's definitely no Season 2, but Squid Game: The Challenge seems to be satiating people's cravings for more Squid Game-related content in their lives. Based on the massively successful Korean drama, the reality show competition places 456 in a series of intense children's games. Failure at any point means elimination on the spot (albeit without the deadly consequences or meaningful criticism of capitalism), but the show also boasts the biggest prize in game show history of $4.56 million.

And just like in the original show, players from all walks of life arrive for their chance to win the massive piggy bank. People of all ages, skill sets, and manners of internet presence compete alongside each other on equal footing in order to be the last person standing. One of them is Phill Cain (he/she/they) aka Player 451. Let's get to know one of the more popular players in Squid Game: The Challenge.

Phill is a popular player to watch in 'Squid Game: The Challenge'

We start getting to know Phill around Episode 6 of the reality show competition. During an in-between challenge, an initial player is chosen by the game's shape-themed overseers to start a test of allegiance that would see only a certain number of players advance further in The Challenge. Starting from the first player, that person is tasked with selecting another player to save from elimination. That person then chooses another player and so on and so forth until the 11 are determined.

The test is meant to put people's newfound alliances to the test, as each player has the power to determine someone's fate in the games. Player 393, a woman, was asked to continue choosing other women in the game so that they could all stick together against the majority of men. She ends up picking Phill, who basically counts depending on how they're feeling.

As stated in their player interview, Phill was born in Brazil and eventually moved to America. They currently work as a scuba instructor. According to their Instagram bio, Phill's pronouns are he/she/they, suggesting some fluidity in their gender identity. Phill also dabbles in music and soccer, if his photo posts are any indication.

In Phill's player interview, they stated that they faced plenty of vicious bullying after moving to America in middle school. As such, they've learned to "avoid conflict and confrontation" whenever possible. That strategy seems to have paid off in Squid Game: The Challenge. Not only have they managed to stay out of people's crosshairs during their time on the show, but they also forged some strong connections that have allowed them to make it incredibly far in the competition.