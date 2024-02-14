Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Catch up With Trevor Sova: 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Star's Journey Beyond the Heartbreak! Bouncing back from the heartache of Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind,' Trevor is back to his regular routine, hitting the gym and chilling with his dogs. By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 14 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for those not caught up on Season 6 of Love Is Blind. As the long-awaited sixth season of Love Is Blind unfolds, prepare for a whirlwind of romance and heartache. Just as the contestants believe they've found their soulmate, a twist of fate changes everything for the worse.

Article continues below advertisement

Enter Trevor Sova, a hopeful romantic who finds himself head over heels for Chelsea Blackwell. They appear to be a match made in reality TV heaven, complete with laughs and fluttering hearts. However, an unexpected turn of events throws a curveball their way: Chelsea blindsides Trevor by accepting a proposal from Jimmy Presnell. What in the world?! Trevor and Chelsea seemed destined for each other, so why does leave him in the dust? Only time will unravel this mystery, but for now, let's catch up on Trevor's latest endeavors.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Trevor from Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind' now?

Since bidding farewell to the world of Love Is Blind, Trevor has settled back into his routine, returning to his job as a project technician for Cardinal Health. A quick peek at his Instagram also reveals he's back in North Carolina, hitting the gym and spending time with his dogs, Bear and Goliath.

Speaking of his furry companions, on Jan. 20, 2024, the reality TV star sadly shared the news of his family dog, Duke's, passing that morning. Trevor said Duke had been dealing with a tumor in his nose, causing breathing problems, which left Trevor's family having to make the heart-wrenching decision to put him to sleep.

Article continues below advertisement

Also, if you recall, Trevor tells Chelsea in the pods that he has a pup named Chelsea! But on April 8, 2023, Trevor took to Instagram and shared the news of her passing. He wrote, "Said goodbye to my best friend this week. Thank you for being the most loyal, loving dog I could ever ask for Chels :)."

Article continues below advertisement

Trevor leaves Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind' with a broken heart.

Let's be honest: Jimmy doesn't seem like the right guy for Chelsea. When she opens up to him about her divorce, he noticeably withdraws. Despite Jimmy's claims of not being intimidated and not judging her past marriage, Chelsea is visibly put off and exits her pod in tears.

On the other hand, when Chelsea confides in Trevor about her divorce, he handles it with grace. He acknowledges the challenges of finding someone without any marital history and expresses his desire for a serious relationship with her. Chelsea's response reflects her happiness with Trevor's understanding and sincerity.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Their connection deepens, and Trevor eventually confesses his love to Chelsea, expressing his vision of marrying her. Chelsea reciprocates, expressing her joy by giving him a matching bracelet that vibrates when she's thinking of him.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the story delivers an unexpected twist when Jimmy proposes to Chelsea first, and she accepts. Chelsea then meets with Trevor in the pods to end their relationship, leaving him heartbroken.

She explains that she can't give Trevor her all because she's committing to someone else who she believes will make her happiest. Trevor, though happy for her, questions her decision. He points out that she's choosing someone (Jimmy) who had doubts about being with someone else over someone (Trevor) who was wholeheartedly sure about wanting to be with her.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite his optimism, Trevor is blindsided by heartbreak, a scenario he never anticipated. He questions Chelsea about whether she would have accepted if he had proposed first, but she remains silent. She tearfully apologizes, but Trevor reassures her that she hasn't acted deceitfully — she simply loves someone else more.