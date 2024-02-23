Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Mark Your Calendars! Netflix Sets the 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Reunion Date 'Love Is Blind: The Reunion' will stream on Wednesday, March 13, with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey catching up with the Season 6 couples and singles. By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 23 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Get ready because another binge-worthy season of Love Is Blind is about to wrap up with a bang — but trust me, the reunion is where all the juicy drama unfolds! So, round up your besties because the Season 6 reunion is shaping up to be a wild ride like none other we've witnessed before.

Now, let's address all those burning questions swirling in your curious minds: When's the big day for the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion? Who's gracing us with their presence to spill the tea? And most importantly, how can you watch all the juicy action? Fear not, for we've got all the deets you crave!

The Season 6 reunion of 'Love Is Blind' is right around the corner!

Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and prepare for an evening of romantic thrills because the Season 6 reunion of Love Is Blind is hitting your screens on Wednesday, March 13, at 9 p.m. EST, exclusively on Netflix.

"You know who always has the best questions?" Vanessa proposes, with both she and Nick chiming in, "The fans!" Vanessa then reveals she and her hubby are eager to hear from the Love Is Blind fandom, so they're asking: "Who do you want to see at the reunion, and what burning questions do you want us to ask?"

Believe us — you won't want to be caught slacking on this one! With a live audience cheering and quite a few surprise guests making an appearance, the Lachey couple is bringing our favorite love-seekers back together for the first time since the legendary social experiment wrapped up.

Prepare for an epic dive into the highs and lows of their relationships, where everyone's favorite Love Is Blind hopefuls will dissect every jaw-dropping twist and turn of the exciting season and spill the pipping hot tea on all the post-show revelations that will undoubtedly leave you gasping for more!

Here's how to watch the 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 reunion.

No need to fret — we're still not reliving the disaster that was the Season 4 live reunion! Netflix has learned its lesson and will be pre-recording the Season 6 reunion, just like in the earlier seasons, to avoid any mishaps.

