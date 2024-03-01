Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Who Is Jess Dating From 'Love Is Blind'? She Isn't Saying Names, But Fans Think They Know As the reality star hinted in a recent interview, she is quite happy with someone else, thank you very much. By Melissa Willets Mar. 1 2024, Updated 10:07 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Fans are invested in Love Is Blind. Understatement of the year? Probably! We even want to know who contestants that left Season 6 are dating — like Jess. Is she coupled up with another former star of the highly-addictive Netflix reality dating show? Could she have developed a connection from the pods who is not, gasp, Jimmy? Or is the person she's with be Harry Jowsey from Too Hot to Handle?

Article continues below advertisement

Either way, one thing is certain: There seems to be life after losing Jimmy, who decided to propose to Chelsea (aka Megan Fox) instead of Jess, leaving her brokenhearted. As the reality star hinted in a recent interview, she is quite happy with someone else, thank you very much.

Article continues below advertisement

So, who is Jess from 'Love Is Blind' dating after the show?

Jess isn't ready to tell fans who she is seeing post-Season 6, but there's a good reason for keeping her cards close to her Vestal (get it?). As the mom of one told Nick Viall on his popular podcast, The Viall Files, "I'm still trying to sort things out right now."

Fans are divided on who the connection is with. Is Jess exploring a romance with Australian hottie Harry as was previously reported? Or is the guy Ariel from her season of Love Is Blind? Let's consider both possibilities, shall we?

Article continues below advertisement

Jess was previously spotted with Harry Jowsey.

Jess is rumored to be appearing on Perfect Match coupled up with none other than Harry, who would definitely be her type judging by what she told Nick — and whom she was photographed getting up close and personal with on the beach.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have a super specific type, actually, like, extremely tall — at least 6'2 because most of my exes are 6'4 [or] 6'5," the long-haired beauty confessed, adding that she likes a man with a beard and tattoos.

Article continues below advertisement

Some fan theories have Jess coupled up with 'Love Is Blind' alum Ariel.

While speaking with Nick, Jess was willing to confirm is that a person she is interested in is from the cast of Love Is Blind. "I had another strong connection," Jess told Nick. "You could probably use context clues if you look at the cast, but I'm not saying any names."

On social media, fan theories are saying that Ariel and Jess may have gotten further if he had been able to meet her 10-year-old daughter Autumn before an engagement. It's also being suggested that Netflix didn't show much content with Jess and Ariel — however, a connection developed beyond what may have been previously understood.