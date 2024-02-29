Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind All About the 'Love Is Blind' Charlotte Apartments Where Couples Live Post-Pods After living in pods, the couples in Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind' moved into apartments near Charlotte and enjoyed plenty of amenities. By Melissa Willets Feb. 29 2024, Published 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Life after the pods on Love Is Blind sees the couples playing house pre-vows in apartments in Charlotte, N.C., were Season 6 of the addictive love experiment takes place.

The Charlotte apartments on 'Love Is Blind' have every amenity you'd ever want.

The Blu South Townhomes in Pineville, N.C., where the couples live, are situated south of Charlotte within the public transportation system area that serves to shuttle inhabitants closer to the action.

The townhomes where the cast resided during this part of the process boast a large pool, tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog parks, basketball court, a mini golf course, a game room, and more.

Inside the modern units, dwellers enjoy open concept spaces and vibrant furnishings, with floor plans starting at just over 2,100 square feet and costing just over $2,600 per month. There's also plenty of private space for enjoying outdoor living with a fenced-in yard.

Within these walls and on these grounds, the five couples will decide if they are meant to be or meant to be apart before their wedding day. Big decisions must be made!

The Blu South Townhomes are definitely capitalizing off of 'Love Is Blind.'

The social media account for the real estate company behind the apartments is having fun with the reality show being filmed there. Its Instagram account has promoted the hot spot as the home of the show multiple times on Instagram.

Over on TikTok, you can get a sense of what it's like to live at the Blu South Townhomes. The account showcases activities and day-in-the-life content on the platform.

Meanwhile, people are moving to Charlotte in droves following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recent census data. The median age of residents is 34.5, and the median income is just over $68,000, with the city being home to more than one major U.S. bank.

If you want to head to the Queen City to find love like the couples on Love Is Blind, of course, you won't have the pod experience. However, the North Carolina hot spot features plenty of nightlife and culture and is home to the many date night spots showcased on the Netflix series this season.

From Margaux's Wine, Pizza & Market, to Queen Park Social, to McKoy's Smokehouse and Saloon, to Lake Norman's Boathouse Cove, the single life is popping off beyond just what we see on TV.