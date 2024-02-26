Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Jeramey's Lies Are Being Exposed by Charlotte Residents Watching 'Love Is Blind' Jeramey claims he was sitting in the Lost and Found parking lot with Sarah Ann, but the bar doesn't have a parking lot. By Sara Belcher Feb. 26 2024, Published 6:21 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Season 6 of Love is Blind has arguably been one of the most dramatic seasons to date. Not only were there multiple love triangles happening in the pods, but it seems a few of these couples won't be making it down the aisle. Jeramey was caught choosing between Laura and Sarah Ann, and though he ultimately proposed to Laura before leaving the pods, it's clear that Sarah Ann is still very much present in his life.

In the penultimate episode of the season, Laura and Jeramey have a difficult conversation in which Jeramey recounts what happened on a night out at the Lost and Found bar in Charlotte, N.C. It gets messier and messier — and now Jeramey is being ridiculed online for how he handled it.

The Lost and Found bar Jeramey claimed to be at doesn't have a parking lot.

The heated conversation happened at the end of Episode 9. Jeramey had been out until five in the morning, and though he'd shared his location with Laura prior to going out, he wasn't honest with her when confronted about why he was out so late. At the start of the confrontation, Jeramey claims that the plans were changed last minute, switching from a karaoke bar to Lost and Found, located in Charlotte, N.C.

Fellow contestant and one-third of the love triangle Sarah Ann was also there, according to Jeramey, and the two apparently had a lot to talk about. Though the bars closed at 2 a.m., Jeramey claims he and Sarah Ann were sitting in the parking lot of the bar and talking until he decided to come home three hours later. The catch? Lost and Found doesn't have a parking lot.

"Where were you?" Laura asks Jeramey directly after much back and forth. "In the parking lot," he says. "You're just hanging out in the parking lot at Lost and Found until five-something in the morning?" Laura counters. "I'm not denying anything." "You're denying leaving the bar."

It's then that Jeramey begins to try to back off of the conversation, saying "I don't want to talk about that right this second." Unfortunately for Jeramey, Laura had the receipts — and enough of the conversation. "You weren't at the parking lot of Lost and Found. Don't share your f--king location if you don't want me to check it," she says to him. "You weren't even in South End. You were north of Uptown, which is where Sarah Ann lives."

Though Jeramey didn't confirm (or deny) that he was at Sarah Ann's place following the bar's closing, there's definitely more to the story, considering he and Sarah Ann are rumored to be together now.

Charlotte residents are making fun of Jeramey for lying.

Jeramey's lies and alleged infidelity have made him somewhat of a joke among Love is Blind viewers, with anyone from Charlotte, N.C. pointing out that Lost and Found has never had a parking lot. "What parking lot?" one TikTok user said on a video showing Jeramey and Laura's confrontation. "'I'm not gonna lie to you about it' while he sitting up there lying about it," another said.