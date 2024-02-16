Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind The 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Cast Is Dominated by Virgos and Scorpios Could the cast's zodiac signs affect any of their actions during 'Love Is Blind' Season 6? It's possible. By Kelly Corbett Feb. 16 2024, Published 12:21 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

From Jeramey's "bean dip" comment to AD, and Jimmy's super flirty remarks to AD, we saw some wild moments this season. Could some of the contestant's zodiac signs have played a role? Below we the birthdays and zodiac signs of the main cast members.

AD (Scorpio)

AD's birthday is in early November per an Instagram post, making her a Scorpio.

Clay (Virgo)

Clay's birthday is September 6 per an Instagram post, making him a Virgo.

Jessica (Capricorn)

Jessica is a Capricorn! She revealed on Instagram that her birthday is on December 22.

Jimmy (Scorpio)

Jimmy's birthday is on November 16 per an Instagram post, making him a Scorpio just like AD.

Chelsea (Libra)

Chelsea's birthday is on October 17 per an Instagram post, making her a Libra.

Jeramey (Scorpio)

Jeramey was born on November 20, making him a Scorpio just like AD and Jimmy.

Laura (Virgo)

Laura's birthday is on September 1 per an Instagram post, making her a Virgo like Clay.

Amy (Leo)

Amy's birthday is on August 6 as she revealed on Instagram, making her a Leo.

Johnny (Sagittarius)

Johnny's birthday is on December 11 per his Facebook page, making him a Sagittarius.

Brittany (Virgo)

Brittany's birthday is on August 28 per an Instagram post, making her a Virgo like Clay and Laura.

Kenneth (Virgo)

Kenneth's birthday is on September 12 per an Instagram post, making him a Virgo.

Sarah Ann (Scorpio)