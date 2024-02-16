Distractify
The 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Cast Is Dominated by Virgos and Scorpios

Could the cast's zodiac signs affect any of their actions during 'Love Is Blind' Season 6? It's possible.

Season 6 of Netflix's hit reality show Love Is Blind touched down in Charlotte, N.C., where 30 singles entered the pods and 10 emerged engaged — but not without drama. The five engaged couples this season are Amy and Johnny, Kenneth and Brittany, Clay and AD, Chelsea and Jimmy, and Laura and Jeramey. There's also Sarah Ann, Jessica, and Trevor, whose journies in the pods were closely followed during Season 6, but in the end, their connection blindsided them, and chose someone else to get engaged to.

From Jeramey's "bean dip" comment to AD, and Jimmy's super flirty remarks to AD, we saw some wild moments this season. Could some of the contestant's zodiac signs have played a role? Below we the birthdays and zodiac signs of the main cast members.

love is blind season 6 engaged couples
AD (Scorpio)

AD's birthday is in early November per an Instagram post, making her a Scorpio.

Clay (Virgo)

Clay's birthday is September 6 per an Instagram post, making him a Virgo.

Jessica (Capricorn)

Jessica is a Capricorn! She revealed on Instagram that her birthday is on December 22.

Jimmy (Scorpio)

Jimmy's birthday is on November 16 per an Instagram post, making him a Scorpio just like AD.

Chelsea (Libra)

Chelsea's birthday is on October 17 per an Instagram post, making her a Libra.

Jeramey (Scorpio)

Jeramey was born on November 20, making him a Scorpio just like AD and Jimmy.

Laura (Virgo)

Laura's birthday is on September 1 per an Instagram post, making her a Virgo like Clay.

Amy (Leo)

Amy's birthday is on August 6 as she revealed on Instagram, making her a Leo.

Johnny (Sagittarius)

Johnny's birthday is on December 11 per his Facebook page, making him a Sagittarius.

Brittany (Virgo)

Brittany's birthday is on August 28 per an Instagram post, making her a Virgo like Clay and Laura.

Kenneth (Virgo)

Kenneth's birthday is on September 12 per an Instagram post, making him a Virgo.

Sarah Ann (Scorpio)

Sarah Ann's birthday is on November 20 per an Instagram post, making her a Scorpio. She has the same exact birthday as Jeramey, who she formed a connection with in the pods. AD and Jimmy are also Scorpios.

