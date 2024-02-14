Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Chelsea Taken by Surprise as Jimmy Floods AD with Affection in 'Love Is Blind' (SPOILERS) "I sat there by myself after you just commented on how great her body was," Chelsea explains to Jimmy. "How is that supposed to make me feel?" By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 14 2024, Published 4:52 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for those not caught up on Season 6 of Love Is Blind. Despite the lingering fear that she might have picked the wrong person, Chelsea Blackwell boldly moves forward and gets engaged to Jimmy Presnell in Season 6 of Love Is Blind. As they dive into the honeymoon phase in the Dominican Republic, it's all rainbows and butterflies for these unexpected lovebirds.

Article continues below advertisement

But, you know what they say — all good things come to an end. In Episode 6, the five engaged couples gather around for a beachside party, and Jimmy can't keep his eyes off Amber Desiree "AD" Smith. He even makes a cheeky comment about her in front of Chelsea, sending shockwaves through their relationship. Read on for more details!

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea becomes upset when Jimmy praises AD's physique in 'Love Is Blind.'

Before Jimmy dives into shallow waters with his comments about other women, he does little to soothe Chelsea's insecurities. Since their arrival in the Dominican Republic, she's been seeking constant reassurance of his love, but instead, he brings up Jessica Vestal. Wow, talk about a confidence booster and a display of undying love!

As the beach rendezvous unfolds, Chelsea and Jimmy initially kick back and enjoy themselves. However, faster than you can say "true love," Jimmy drops a comment about AD's physique, praising her as "absolutely stacked." Chelsea, seizing the moment, echoes his words to the group and compares AD to a bookshelf, leaving Jimmy squirming.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix Chelsea also looks annoyed as Jimmy chats with Laura in Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind.'

Attempting damage control, Jimmy insists it was a "respectful" compliment. AD graciously accepts it, though it's clear she shouldn't have to endure such objectification. Jimmy, caught in the discomfort, throws a high five and a hug AD's way before launching into a lengthy conversation filled with compliments.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Chelsea finds herself stranded at the bar, an unwitting audience to the whole spectacle. This, along with a handful of other events, leaves Chelsea feeling unloved by Jimmy throughout the evening.

Upon their return to the room, a teary-eyed Chelsea confronts Jimmy about his rather inappropriate behavior, igniting a heated argument. She accuses him of ogling AD's physique and questions the depth of his love for her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Jimmy, trying to save face, insists he's the happiest guy around, though his expression suggests otherwise. Amidst the verbal sparring, they constantly interrupt each other, tension hanging thick in the air until the flight attendant delivers a cutting remark, urging Jimmy to simply "take it" when her feelings are hurt.

Article continues below advertisement

In a desperate attempt to salvage the relationship, the two exchange "I love you's," which Jimmy has always claimed is sufficient. Yet, beneath the surface, the truce feels fragile, like a sandcastle threatened by an incoming tide.

Jimmy isn't exactly winning over the 'Love Is Blind' fan club.

As hordes of fans devour the first six episodes of the Netflix reality show's sixth season, there's no holding back on the Jimmy disapproval parade. A quick scroll on social media reveals that viewers are not shy when it comes to expressing their dislike for Jimmy, especially after those eyebrow-raising comments he dropped about AD.

Article continues below advertisement

One fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and penned, "Not Jimmy fawning over AD, especially when your partner told you how much validation she needs to feel safe and secure with you."

Jimmy is openly flirting with AD. This is getting weird. #LoveIsBlind — Stephon♉️ (@StephonJS87) February 14, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

"Yeah, Jimmy is messed up in the head," another fan said. "Why would you go up to your fiancée and say, 'That woman is stacked,' talking about [another woman]? Then, after Chelsea was like, 'Yeah, girl, it's fine, he can say it,' he proceeds to hug AD and have a convo with her. I'm stunned."