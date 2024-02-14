All You Need To Know About Which Couples Get Engaged in Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind, Season 6, Episodes 1-6. Not every couple that forms at the beginning of Season 6 of Love Is Blind actually leaves the first set of episodes together. But, by the end of Episode 5 of the Netflix dating show, we have five different couples who are ready to leave the pods together. So, who gets engaged in Season 6 of Love Is Blind?

Amy and Johnny get engaged first on 'Love Is Blind' Season 6.

Source: Netflix

We're not playing favorites here, but Amy and Johnny might be the golden couple of Season 6. They get engaged first and, for the most part, they appear to be each other's "person" very early on. Even when they meet with the other couples, some of the others comment on how sweet Amy and Johnny are together.

Brittany and Kenneth only have eyes for each other when they get engaged.

Source: Netflix

Brittany and Kenneth are part of a sleeper couple, in a way. They don't stand out from Episode 1, but suddenly, they're in the pods and it's obvious that these two are endgame. Does that go beyond the pods? Well, so far, it has on Love Is Blind. But they have plenty up against them in terms of their loved ones accepting a new relationship and Brittany getting used to Kenneth in work mode.

Jimmy chooses to propose to Chelsea.

Source: Netflix

After plenty of drama between Chelsea, Jimmy, and Jessica (and even a bit with Trevor), Jimmy proposes to Chelsea. Is it because he was banking on her being a Megan Fox lookalike, per her description of herself? Maybe, maybe not. But Jimmy proves he is all in when he not only drops the L-word, but also drops down on one knee for Chelsea.

Laura and Jeramey are another Season 6 couple that gets engaged.

Source: Netflix

Except for a couple of small hiccups on the trip to the Dominican Republic, Laura and Jeramey seem to be on solid ground once they get engaged. Jeramey does mention wanting to meet Sarah, his other pod romance, at some point. But he proposes to Laura, which means she is the person he saw the most potential in when they were still living that pod life.

AD chooses Clay over Matthew on 'Love Is Blind.'

Source: Netflix

AD and Matthew have a few amazing conversations in the pods. So much so that AD can't help but share the details with some of the other ladies, but it's a good thing she does. Amber reveals that Matthew fed her the same lines, and this leads AD to revisit the possibility of being with Clay. Luckily, he proves himself worthy of her trust, because he proposes to her and she says yes.

