Are Clay and AD From 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Still Together? We Just Found a Major Clue

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for those not caught up on Season 6 of Love Is Blind.

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for those not caught up on Season 6 of Love Is Blind. Season 6 of Love Is Blind resulted in five couples getting engaged in the pods. As a refresher, they are Amy and Johnny, Kenneth and Brittany, Clay and Amber Desiree (aka AD), Chelsea and Jimmy, and Laura and Jeramey.

While some couples were certain they were meant to be from the get-go, Clay and AD struggled a little with their relationship in the pods. AD was turned off by Clay's comment that he could not get engaged to someone without knowing whether or not he was physically attracted to her. She felt like he was similar to other guys she had dated in the past.

Not to mention, AD had developed a bond with another contestant, Matthew Duliba, which fizzled out pretty quickly. But in the end, AD and Clay walked out of the pods as fianceés. But as we've seen in past seasons, the engagement trip usually shakes things up for the couples. Are AD and Clay still together?

Source: Netdlix AD in the pods

Are AD and Clay still together?

AD, whose real name is Amber Smith, and Clay Gravesande got engaged during Season 6 of Love Is Blind. Upon meeting each other in person for the first time, they were both over the moon with the other's appearance and their physical chemistry was undeniable. That said, it is currently unknown whether they're still together if they went through with their wedding. However, we did find a clue on Clay's Instagram profile that suggests that they may not be together.

Head to Clay's Instagram (@grave_sande) and you'll see he has a Story highlight packed with adorable videos of a gray tabby cat named Luna, who can also be found on Instagram at @lunabuna.424. This is monumental as viewers may remember that in the pods, Clay told AD that he was thinking about getting a cat. AD claimed she wasn't a fan of cats, so it's likely that if he did get a cat, she was not living with him.

Of course, this is only a hunch, but we think it's possible that AD and Clay broke up and to combat his loneliness, Clay became a cat dad. Luna was born on April 24, 2023, but Clay didn't start posting her until September of that year.

Source: Instagram / @grave_sande

It's unclear what would have led Clay and AD to ever break up, but during their engagement trip to Punta Canta, Clay made several comments about AD's diet that did not sit right with her.

While enjoying some fruity smoked cocktails together, she mentioned to Clay that normally, she is strict about her sugar intake as she doesn't do "pointless calories." Clay responded that he doesn't count calories, to which AD said "well men and women are different." Clay did not seem to agree with that or AD's claim that she has a great body because she works hard. He countered AD by claiming that she would still have a good body even if she wasn't so strict about her diet.

Source: Instagram / grave_sande; amberdesiree Clay Gravesande and Amber "AD" Smith

Clay then told AD that he would never let her get out of shape, to which she responded: "Yeah, but what if I do?" Confidently, he said "I'd tell you. I be like 'AD get in that motherf-----g gym." AD was in disbelief over the "mean" words coming out of her future husband's mouth.

She further explained that if she ever got pregnant, she would gain weight, hoping he'd recognize the extra hurdles women face with their bodies and he responded: "Yeah, and I would be in the gym with you everyday. Trust me. Getting you right." AD explained to him she was subject to rigorous training in the past as she previously was a cheerleader for top sports teams like the New England Patriots. However, she didn't expect that treatment from the man she was going to marry.

Fortunately, their argument seemed to have been resolved before they left the bar, with Clay agreeing to be nicer and work on his delivery, but we still haven't seen how the rest of their trip went. Perhaps there would be trouble in paradise.

AD also had a connection with Matthew in the pods, but that quickly ended.

While dating in the pods, AD also connected with Matthew Duliba. She knew from the get-go that he was an oddball, but found him endearing. However, AD later learned that he was saying the exact same things that he said to her, to another contestant, Amber Grant. When AD and Amber came to this realization, Amber left the experiment.

Source: Netflix Matthew Dublia in the pods