AD Unveils Post-Show Romance With Matthew at 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Reunion (SPOILERS) "Matthew and I, we went on a few dates. Like two-ish," AD revealed during the Season 6 reunion, throwing in a cheeky comment about finding him "cute." By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 14 2024, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Season 6 reunion of Love Is Blind. Give yourselves a round of applause because we just survived the rollercoaster ride that was the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion! The special event, which aired March 13, brought some of the cast together after a whole year apart to spill the tea on all the twists and turns of the season alongside our beloved co-hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Oh, what a spectacle it was! Fans, including yours truly, are dubbing this reunion as legendary, and for good reason. It was a glorious mess of emotions and drama that had us glued to our screens. But hold on because here comes one of the juiciest bombshells of the night: AD Smith and Matthew Duliba dated after the cameras stopped rolling.

When did AD and Matthew from 'Love Is Blind' date?

After her heartbreaking moment at the altar, AD found herself rekindling her romantic connection with her other Love Is Blind pod partner, Matthew Duliba. Despite him serving up identical lines to her and Amber Grant on the hit Netflix show, AD revealed during the Season 6 reunion that she and Matthew went on "two-ish" dates after filming ended.

"Matthew and I, we went on a few dates. Like two-ish," she disclosed, sending shockwaves through the audience both in the studio and tuning in from their homes. "The first one he wanted to apologize to me. He was heartbroken; he was very, very upset about the way everything played out and the way he felt like he played in both of our faces."

During that first date, AD admitted finding Matthew "kinda cute" and shared that on their second outing, "he ended up cooked me dinner," whipping up a pretty basic meal of rice and chicken. But alas, the spark fizzled out.

"We live completely two different lifestyles," AD explained during the chaotic reunion special. "He's very disciplined... he's extremely to the clock, every minute is planned out whereas I'm kinda with the wind a little bit, and he just wants different things, and so do I, and we just left it right there."

AD also clarified that her feelings in the pods weren't solely about Matthew echoing sentiments with Amber but rather his disregard for the significance of her personal narrative. "I had shared something so intimate with my father passing," she elaborated. "So when [Amber] comes in and has the same story, as far as the dad thing, that's what really rocked me because I was like, my story is obsolete then."

AD's ex-fiancé, Clay Gravesande, was then asked about his take on their brief rekindling, expressing no hard feelings toward Matthew. He stated, "At the end of the day, it's an experiment, and Matt did it the way he did it. I'm not here to kick Matt's back, he's not here... I respected Matt and have nothing disrespectful to say."