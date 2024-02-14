Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Contestant Matthew Duliba Exited Saying "I'm Going to Get Amber" — Did He? Amber Grant left the competition during 'Love Is Blind' Season after learning that Matthew Duliba was talking to AD. By Kelly Corbett Feb. 14 2024, Published 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for those not caught up on Season 6 of Love Is Blind. During Love Is Blind Season 6, we had a few different love triangles going on. While some contestants like Amy and Johnny and Kenneth and Brittany only had eyes for each other, others were dating around for a bit. Of course, that's expected to a certain degree, but things start getting messy when people start catching feelings and find out that the person they're falling for is saying the same sweet things to someone else.

That appeared to happen for one woman during Season 6, Amber Grant. Now, we didn't get to see much of Amber's journey in the pods, but apparently, things got pretty serious between them. But we did get a look at Amber (aka AD) Smith's time in the pods as she connected with both Clay Gravesande and Matthew Duliba.

And it wasn't until she heard Amber gushing over Matthew in the women's corridor that she realized that Matthew was talking to both of them and using the same lines on both of them. When AD let Amber know this, Amber was devastated and left. When Matthew found out Amber left, he left shortly after. His final words on cameras were “I’m done. I’m going to go get Amber." So did Matthew go get Amber and did they get together? Here's what we know.

Source: Netflix

Did Matthew and Amber ever get together after the pods on 'Love Is Blind' Season 6?

The truth is we don't actually know if Matthew and Amber ever got together after the pods, but the fact that they don't follow each other on Instagram is very telling. From Amber's perspective, she was likely heartbroken and never wanted to hear from him again. Unlike AD, who still had Clay to pursue, Amber seemingly didn't make any other connections in the pods. She was rooting for Matthew to be the one, but he sure messed that up.

As Matthew even said during his last meeting, "I feel like I broke someone's heart on national TV." He was gutted by the fact that she left and it made AD feel like she was the other woman and Amber was the one who he really wanted. Shame on the producers for not letting us see more of Amber and Matthew's pod conversations, but I guess it's for the best.