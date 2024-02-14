Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Season 6: Does Kenneth and Brittany's Flame Survive the Reality Show? (SPOILERS) Kenneth and Brittany are the sweetest duo of the season, and the very idea of them parting ways is enough to send tissues flying and tears flowing! By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 14 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for those not caught up on Season 6 of Love Is Blind. Grab your favorite snacks and cozy up with your snuggliest blanket because Love Is Blind is back for another round of romantic chaos! The sixth season of Netflix's hit reality series is hitting the bustling streets of Charlotte, N.C., with 30 fabulous singles ready to dive headfirst into the social experiment.

Article continues below advertisement

After building a deep connection in the pods, Kenneth and Brittany realize they're head over heels for each other. And so, after discovering a lovely alignment in their values, Kenneth takes the plunge and drops to one knee, and Brittany happily accepts his proposal! Now, the big question that's probably dancing in your head: Are they still together, or will Kenneth and Brittany leave everyone in shock with a surprise breakup? Dive in to unravel the juicy details.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

So, are Kenneth and Brittany from 'Love Is Blind' still together?

The status of Kenneth and Brittany's love story remains a tantalizing mystery for now — but we're all rooting for the sparks to keep flying! They're undoubtedly the sweetest couple of the season, and the mere thought of them splitting up is enough to make us question everything we know about love.

However, a quick scroll on social media hints that Kenneth and Brittany are no longer together. Sure, they still follow each other, but their Instagram interactions have been nonexistent for several months. Meanwhile, other couples like Jimmy and Chelsea shower each other with digital love and exchange likes with fervor.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Hold your horses, folks! Before we start crafting elaborate breakup theories, let's pump the brakes and remember one crucial thing: Social media can be as trustworthy as a stormtrooper's aim. Kenneth and Brittany might be trying a low-key approach, choosing to keep their love story under wraps and go back to their regular lives post-show.