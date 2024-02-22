Which Season of 'Love Is Blind' Is the Best? All Six Seasons Ranked

Since its debut in 2020, Love Is Blind has risen to the Netflix algorithm. Fans love the idea of 26 strangers meeting only in pods and proposing without ever seeing each other's faces. With heart-wrenching breakups, gorgeous weddings, and even a few Love Is Blind babies, it's hard to say for sure which season is the best.

Just like the rest of us, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are deeply invested in the couples on the show. With the latest season racking up 6.3 million views in just five days, the show has a massive following. Fans often debate about which season is the best, and while all of the seasons are fantastic, we've taken on the task of ranking all six seasons of the show.

#6: Season 2

While highly entertaining, Season 2, unfortunately, didn't yield any lasting relationships after the show ended. In fact, only two couples got married, but both quickly divorced after the season ended. Despite not leading to life-long love, the show was still extremely entertaining. Between the intense love triangles that formed — particularly the rivalry between Shayne, Natalie, and Shaina — and the explosive confrontation between Deepti and Shake at the alter, viewers were definitely at the edge of their seats.

#5: Season 5

Season 5 offered its fair share of drama and romance, but it didn't quite reach the same level of impact as other seasons. One of the notable storylines of this season was the up-and-down relationship between Izzy and Stacey, which kept viewers guessing until the end. How can we forget when Stacey's dad warned Izzy that, "Sometimes love wants to fly first class." Impactful as that line was, the season only comes in fifth.

#4: Season 3

Season 3 brought its own brand of drama and controversy to the table. One of the standout moments was how heartbroken Cole was over the impact he had on his partner Zanab. The season also featured Alexa and Brennon's unlikely pairing. Not only did the couple get married, but they also announced they are having a baby!

#3: Season 6

Season 6 is coming to a close, but it has already made a huge splash in the series overall. With promising couples like Amy and Johnny, and wild love triangles — like the one between Jimmy, Jessica, and Chelsea — fans are on the edge of their seats, wondering who will end up together. Despite not even being over, people are saying that Season 6 may end up being one of the best seasons ever. But we'll have to just wait to find out.

#2: Season 1

Season 1 is the OG and it holds a special place in fans' hearts as the season that started it all. From the unforgettable love triangle between Jessica, Mark, and Barnett to the heartwarming connection between Lauren and Cameron, this season had viewers hooked from the start. Despite only two couples from this season remaining together, its impact on fans can't be overstated, which is why the season comes in second.

#1: Season 4