Shaina Hurley Reveals If Any of Her 'Love Is Blind' Castmates Were Invited to Her Wedding (EXCLUSIVE)

Once the reunion episode hit Netflix, fans questioned whether Shayne and Shaina reconciled. The pair shut down the rumors, as Shayne was back with Natalie at the time, and Shaina was in a serious relationship with her now-husband, Christos Lardakis.

Now, staying on the topic of her marriage, we are just dying to know: Did Shayne go to Shaina's wedding? Ahead of the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special, Distractify spoke exclusively with Shaina, who revealed the answer.