Shayne and Natalie From 'Love Is Blind' Just Broke Up — for Real This Time

Shayne claimed that he and Natalie had reconnected on four occasions since taping. But as of March 2022, they’ve decided to part ways, and he shared details of the breakup on Nick’s podcast.

"It's over," Shayne asserted. "[There were] some things that happened the last couple [of] days where it's just like, I'm just fed up with it now.”

The two previously clashed after it was revealed that Shayne linked up with Shaina Hurley post-show. Shayne suggested that despite his best intentions, his friendship with his ex-costar contributed to his and Natalie's decline. However, Shayne is adamant that their relationship is strictly platonic.