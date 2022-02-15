They Were the First to Get Engaged, but Are Nick and Danielle From 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Still Together?By Jennifer Tisdale
When it comes to office jobs, the irrational rule of thumb is "First in, last out." If we apply that concept to Love Is Blind, we might say the first couple to get engaged could be the last couple to split up, if at all. In Season 2, 35-year-old Nick Thompson and 28-year-old Danielle Ruhl were the first couple to get engaged. Is it possible they are still together, or were they first in, first out? Let's get into it.
Are Nick and Danielle still together?
Danielle and Nick are still engaged as of halfway through Season 2, but we don't know if they're still together today. Love Is Blind cast members have gotten pretty good at making sure there's no spoiler-y evidence of their coupledom (or lack thereof) on their social media accounts before the episodes drop.
In the pods, Nick says that in an ideal world, he ends up with someone he can "spend the rest of his life with and have a good time with." It's possible he found that in Danielle. Nick has accomplished a lot in his life, and he wants someone with whom he can share the life he's built.
Our introduction to Danielle is markedly different from Nick's. She digs a little deeper by sharing a story that really scarred her. While walking home from school one day, when she was about 12, Danielle was flirting with a boy she knew. Unfortunately, she heard him say, "This girl's fat," and that one interaction has followed her into every relationship. Her constant fear is that a man she is interested in will pick apart her physical appearance. Danielle, we just want to give you a hug!
Nick and Danielle's post-pod life is a bit choppy.
When Nick and Danielle get to Mexico with the other engaged couples, we are four weeks away from their wedding. This is the time when their newfound love is really put to the test.
For Danielle, something she's always struggled with is physical intimacy. Again, it goes back to the complicated relationship she has with her own body. In a confession interview, she says she never gets close to someone this quickly but with Nick, she feels "more confident than she ever has."
However, things get hairy for the couple when Danielle is struck down by food poisoning on the same night all of the couples get together to hang out. Nick goes alone while Danielle hugs the toilet. Later, when he returns to the room she appears to feel better but is not happy with him, seemingly a little jealous of an interaction he had with a woman, which she'd watched happen from the balcony.
The fighting between them seemingly continues. The teaser for the next few episodes points to what seems like some pretty explosive moments between the two, but do they make it out of those choppy waters with their relationship intact? We'll just have to wait and see.
Season 2, Episodes 1-5 of Love is Blind. are currently streaming on Netflix.