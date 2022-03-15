'Love Is Blind' Star Shaina Hurley Is Engaged (Again) — Details on Her Fiancé

'Love Is Blind' Star Shaina Hurley Is Engaged (Again) — Details on Her FiancéBy Shannon Raphael
Mar. 15 2022, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
While two couples did successfully wed and stay married from Love Is Blind Season 2, six pairs originally got engaged — and not all of the duos actually made it to the altar.
Shaina Hurley may not have found a lasting connection with ex-fiancé Kyle Abrams due to their religious differences, but the Love Is Blind Season 2 alum is now engaged to someone else (here's to hoping that he's a devoted Christian as well).
Who is Shaina's fiancé, Christos Lardakis? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the newly-engaged couple and their wedding plans.
'Love Is Blind' Season 2 star Shaina Hurley is engaged to Christos Lardakis.
Once the second season of Love Is Blind debuted in February 2022, Shaina was the subject of online ridicule and many memes about her signature squint. Though many fans wondered if she had reconciled with her former pod love, Shayne Jensen, after the show, the hairstylist was already about a year into her happy relationship with Christos Lardakis when the season premiered.
The couple got engaged while on a trip to Mykonos, Greece in March 2022. Following their engagement news, Shaina formally introduced her nearly 200,000 followers to her now-fiancé for the first time on social media.
"My ride or die forever," she captioned a carousel of photos and videos from their trip.
A source close to Shaina confirmed the engagement to several outlets, including People.
"Shaina is engaged. She's been dating Christos for almost a year and this is the happiest I've ever seen her," an insider shared to the outlet. "He has stood by her side through all of the Love Is Blind drama and has been her steady in the storm."
The source also shared that Shaina and Christos are planning to tie the knot in Greece in the summer.
As fans of the Netflix series will remember, Shaina did say yes to Kyle's proposal in the pods — and she expressed her hesitation about saying yes, because she had already been engaged once before. After ending the couples' retreat to Mexico early, the two broke up during a meet-up in Chicago.
At the time, Shaina shared their their different religious beliefs (Shaina is a Christian, while Kyle is an atheist) would keep them from staying together long-term.
Though Kyle wanted to move in with Shaina and explore their relationship further, Shaina insisted on calling it quits.
Now that the reality star is taking the next step with Christos, there's hope that the third engagement will be the charm.
Shaina's fiancé, Christos, works as a general contractor in Chicago.
While Kyle worked as a construction worker and glazier, Shaina's new fiancé is a general contractor for CL Development LLC in the Chicago area.
Christos is also the founder and CEO of Kanela Breakfast Club, which is a Greek/American restaurant concept with four locations in the Chicago area.
He is a graduate of DePaul University, which is where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration and Management degree.
Aside from his engagement news and his professional and academic achievements, not much else is publicly known about Christos. His Instagram account is currently set to private. Because Shaina is a public figure, we'll likely get to know more about her fiancé as their wedding planning continues.
Shaina may now officially be a taken woman, but you can catch up on her TV journey on Love Is Blind.
Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix now.