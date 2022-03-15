'Love Is Blind' Star Shaina Hurley Is Engaged (Again) — Details on Her Fiancé

While two couples did successfully wed and stay married from Love Is Blind Season 2, six pairs originally got engaged — and not all of the duos actually made it to the altar.

Shaina Hurley may not have found a lasting connection with ex-fiancé Kyle Abrams due to their religious differences, but the Love Is Blind Season 2 alum is now engaged to someone else (here's to hoping that he's a devoted Christian as well).