Are Deepti and Kyle From 'Love Is Blind' Dating? A TikTok Video Plays Into Rumors

There have been a couple of rumors about who Deepti might be dating after appearing on Love Is Blind — although neither of them have been confirmed by the information data analyst from Chicago.

One popular theory is that Deepti and Kyle are currently dating. The "evidence" is mostly due to the flirty comments each has left on the other's social media posts. “Oh hi🥵,” Kyle wrote on one of Deepti's photos. Meanwhile, Deepti commented, "Oooof 🥵🔥," on Kyle's shirtless mirror selfie.