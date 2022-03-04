Are Deepti and Kyle From 'Love Is Blind' Dating? A TikTok Video Plays Into Rumors

Are Deepti and Kyle From 'Love Is Blind' Dating? A TikTok Video Plays Into RumorsBy Michelle Stein
Mar. 3 2022, Published 8:37 p.m. ET
Season 2 introduced Netflix subscribers to a whole new set of individuals searching for "the one" on Love Is Blind. Among the engaged couples featured this time around were Deepti Vempati and Shake Chatterjee and Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley. Ultimately, both couples decided not to go through with their weddings.
However, social media interactions following the season finale have had viewers talking. This prompted many Love Is Blind fans to wonder: Are Deepti and Kyle dating now? Keep reading to learn more about what we've uncovered.
Are Deepti and Kyle from 'Love Is Blind' dating?
There have been a couple of rumors about who Deepti might be dating after appearing on Love Is Blind — although neither of them have been confirmed by the information data analyst from Chicago.
One popular theory is that Deepti and Kyle are currently dating. The "evidence" is mostly due to the flirty comments each has left on the other's social media posts. “Oh hi🥵,” Kyle wrote on one of Deepti's photos. Meanwhile, Deepti commented, "Oooof 🥵🔥," on Kyle's shirtless mirror selfie.
Kyle also uploaded a TikTok video on March 3 that seems to confirm his relationship with Deepti — according to some fans, at least. In the clip, Kyle starts with the camera focused on him, but then slowly shows part of a woman who is standing in the same room, before quickly snapping back to just him. It ends with just him, smiling coyly.
Many Love Is Blind fans are not only convinced the woman it's Deepti, but that it means they're currently a couple. Here's a screenshot of the part with the woman, in case you missed it.
A second theory about Deepti's current dating life involves Sal. That's because an Instagram Story shared by the official Love Is Blind account showed them suspiciously close together for two people who are reportedly just friends.
Not to mention, Deepti shared a photo to her Instagram of herself and Kyle alongside the caption, "UnShakeable Vibes," which many fans took as a dig at her ex-fiancé, Shake.
Sal also commented on one of Deepti's recent Instagram posts, declaring, "Deeps is Queen."
Deepti left Shake on their wedding day.
At the beginning of Season 2, viewers noticed a number of red flags when it came to Shake. He attempted to weed out larger women based on whether they'd be able to sit on his shoulders at a musical festival or whether they enjoyed working out, for example.
As the season went on, viewers had some hope that his priorities were changing. Maybe his emotional connection with Deepti was enough for him to develop a strong physical attraction, too? Then later he compared his and Deepti's chemistry to dating his aunt — and that hope flew out the window.
Shake was still prepared to go through the wedding despite telling everyone (except for Deepti) he wasn't attracted to her. Luckily, Deepti recognized that she deserved someone who knew her worth and she respectfully left him at the altar.
Kyle and Shaina's differences were too much to overcome.
A major clashing point between Kyle and Shaina was religion — specifically, that Shaina is a Christian and Kyle is an atheist. Although Kyle was open to working past this fundamental difference, Shaina couldn't see herself with someone who didn't share her beliefs. (Well, that, and she was still obsessed with Shayne.)
Ultimately, they decided not to go through with their marriage.
It looks like Love Is Blind fans will just have to wait and see whether Deepti and Kyle share anything about their current relationship status on the reunion special. Who knows? Maybe they'll make an official announcement during (or after) the episode? Whether or not they're dating each other, we wish them the very best!
The Season 2 Love Is Blind reunion special drops on Netflix on March 4.