Are Shayne and Shaina Dating After That Jaw-Dropping 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Episode?

During the reunion episode of the Netflix hit, they even revealed that they tried reconciling after the wedding day breakup, but were still unable to make it work.

When Shayne was asked about having possibly pursued a romantic relationship with Shaina after the show ended, he instantly appeared to get super squeamish and uncomfortable. Shaina Hurley responded to Shayne’s squirms by doing a whole lot of squinting, and she ultimately declared, "We were always just friends. There was nothing ever romantic afterwards.”

So, where do Shayne and Shaina stand today?