These Memes of Shaina Squinting on 'Love is Blind' Are Way Too Hilarious

These Memes of Shaina Squinting on 'Love is Blind' Are Way Too HilariousBy Stephanie Harper
Mar. 7 2022, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
The second season of Love is Blind has been filled to the brim with drama, crazy fallouts, breakups, and even a couple of weddings. The hilariousness of this Netflix reality TV show has certainly led to the creation of a few hilarious memes that are currently spreading like wildfire across social media.
Shayne Jansen memes were the focus of everyone's attention for a while there, but it's looking like Shaina Hurley is taking the throne. She squinted a few times throughout Season 2, but the reunion episode really showcased just how much of a squinting habit Shaina has. These memes will definitely make you laugh!
Is Shaina actually Randall from 'Monster's Inc'?
Randal is one of the most memorable characters from Monster's Inc. The purple alien has a squinting habit that perfectly matches up with his sour attitude. After watching Shaina own up to her mistakes and apologize for her wrongdoings, it's clear she doesn't necessarily have a sour attitude of her own –– but her eyes tell a different story!
Fry from 'Futurama' squints just as much as Shaina.
This famous meme of Fry from Futurama already existed and circulated on social media years before Shaina was introduced to the world in Love is Blind Season 2. The Fry meme exists as a way to express conflicting feelings you might be having over a sketchy situation. Now, his meme is rivaling Shaina's for the squinting crown.
Was Shaina inspired by Donald Trump's favorite facial expression?
Being compared to Donald Trump probably isn't the ideal situation for most people, but that happens to be Shaina's reality right now. According to Twitter user @bachelorbtch, Shaina's squinting face serves as a reminder of the way Trump used to always stare at other people or cameras throughout his presidency.
Mr. Krabs and Shaina have one thing in common.
Mr. Krabs is known for being crabby and irritable on Spongebob Squarepants. Shaina was never crabby or irritable on Love is Blind, even though she did choose to break things off with Kyle. Still, her constant squinting on the show has given viewers total Mr. Krabs vibes.
How can Shaina even see when she squints this hard?
Shaina revealed in a series of Instagram stories that there's a reason for her constant squinting. She said, “I wear contacts, OK? I’ve been squinting ever since I can remember. I’m always getting yelled at, like, ‘Stop squinting! You’re going to get wrinkles.’ That’s why I probably have wrinkles.”
She added, “Every time I go to the eye doctor, they tell me that I don’t have an astigmatism, and I’m like, ‘I think I have an astigmatism, or my eyes are getting worse.’ And my contacts have been the same. I’m like a -5.25. I am blind, basically, but, love is blind.” Maybe now that Shaina's provided an explanation to everyone about this topic, people will chill out with all the squinting memes.