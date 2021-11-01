Mary Gibbs, the Original Voice of Boo in 'Monsters Inc.', Is All Grown up Now

It has been a long time since Mary was the voice of Boo, but she is still doing pretty well for herself. According to her Instagram , Mary currently works as an event producer for Hyre Fire & Flow Festival, a video jockey for DJs Spaceman and Boo, a cinematographer, and a bodybuilder.

As for her pastimes, it appears that Mary is very much into electronic music, dancing with fire, and working on her fitness. Through vlogs on social media, Mary has also documented one of her most difficult battles in life: a 10-vertebrae spinal fusion from scoliosis back in 2012.

She fought back hard against the physical limitations the surgery imposed on her, and within a year of being operated on, Mary was pretty much back to her old self, deadlifting 250 pounds and consistently in the gym.