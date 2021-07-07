Everything You Need to Know About the 'Monsters, Inc.' Spin-Off Series, 'Monsters at Work'

Since Disney Plus launched at the end of 2019, subscribers have been getting hit with huge doses of childhood nostalgia. The streamer may get a lot of buzz for its original Marvel programming, but its other animated kid-friendly movies and shows know how to attract both young viewers and adults alike.

Monsters at Work is the latest offering to put users in their feels, since it is a spin-off and direct sequel of the beloved 2001 children's movie, Monsters, Inc.