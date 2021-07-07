Everything You Need to Know About the 'Monsters, Inc.' Spin-Off Series, 'Monsters at Work'By Shannon Raphael
Jul. 7 2021, Published 12:07 p.m. ET
Since Disney Plus launched at the end of 2019, subscribers have been getting hit with huge doses of childhood nostalgia. The streamer may get a lot of buzz for its original Marvel programming, but its other animated kid-friendly movies and shows know how to attract both young viewers and adults alike.
Monsters at Work is the latest offering to put users in their feels, since it is a spin-off and direct sequel of the beloved 2001 children's movie, Monsters, Inc.
The first two episodes of the series debuted on the streaming giant on July 7, and fans are already celebrating the feel-good show for mixing the beloved original characters with new creations.
Keep scrolling to find out when the rest of the episodes will come out, and to learn about the basic premise of Monsters at Work. Plus, discover who is returning from the original Monsters Inc. cast.
How many episodes will 'Monsters at Work' have?
The first two episodes of the Disney Plus series debuted on July 7, and there will be a total of 10 episodes in Season 1. Though multiple episodes did drop on the premiere day, only one will come out going forward each week on Wednesdays.
The Season 1 finale will come out on the streaming service on September 1.
What is 'Monsters at Work' about? Meet the new (and old!) characters.
The show follows original characters Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan (John Goodman) after the events in Monsters Inc. (but before the happenings in the epilogue), when the Monstropolis residents realize that laughter is better fuel than fear.
The two heads of Monsters Incorporated are joined at work by a few new characters: Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman) and Val Little (Mindy Kaling), who are both mechanics.
The star-studded voice cast also includes Alanna Ubach as Katherine "Cutter" Sterns, a rule-oriented employee, Henry Winkler as Fritz, who is Val's boss, and Lucas Neff as Duncan, a plumber who is willing to do whatever it takes to take Fritz's job.
Cheaper By the Dozen star Bonnie Hunt has a recurring voice role on the show as Ms. Flint. John Ratzenberger (Yeti), Jennifer Tilly (Celia Mae), and Bob Peterson (Roz) are reprising their Monsters, Inc. roles in recurring capacities as well.
Unsurprisingly, given the conclusion of the first film, Randall Boggs (Steve Buscemi) is not slated to return to the Monsters at Work series.
The first two episodes of Monsters at Work are available to stream on Disney Plus now. New episodes drop on Wednesdays.