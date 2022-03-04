We Are Praying That Shaina Will Be at the 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Reunion

Shaina got engaged to Kyle in the pods and made it to Mexico but didn't make it all the way to the altar. Shaina opted to leave Mexico early after realizing her differences with Kyle were too great, and that she couldn't get Shayne out of her head.

Shayne was Shaina's first pick, but instead Shayne chose Natalie, presumably because the Similar Name Gods stepped in and said no to a "Shayne and Shaina" relationship. Somehow Shayne got under Shaina's skin and she just couldn't let him go. They did spend a lot of time in the pods asking each other what they were wearing. Perhaps she missed the outfit updates.