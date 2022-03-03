The 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Reunion Trailer Doesn't Skimp on the Drama

The 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Reunion Trailer Doesn't Skimp on the DramaBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 3 2022, Published 4:24 p.m. ET
After what many will call a roller coaster of a season, Love Is Blind Season 2 has come to an end. Some couples were able to truly prove that sustaining a relationship and marriage with someone — sight unseen — is possible. Others crashed and burned and had a lot of drama attached to their stories. Luckily, Netflix is giving viewers a goodbye kiss with a Season 2 reunion.
From love triangles to catfights, Love Is Blind Season 2 didn’t skimp on the drama. Since there are so many unanswered questions, viewers will finally be able to figure out where things stand. And with the trailer for the reunion becoming a hot topic, fans are ready to dive into all the love and madness. Here’s what we know.
The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 reunion trailer is composed of two clips.
Ladies, gentlemen, and everyone else, emotions are at an all-time high with the Love Is Blind Season 2 cast. As the streamer gears up for an explosive reunion, Netflix has released two clips that have left social media users yearning for more.
“You're kind of like pushing it under the rug and making it seem almost like the words that I used — like, they just didn't come out of nowhere," Shayne says. "OK, you haven't apologized, kinda like your side of the story. You haven't owned up to, like, kind of like, you know, so it was 100 percent my fault?"
Natalie, who is crying, shares that she hasn’t put all the blame on him and acknowledges that she is also responsible for things going left.
"I'm not putting the blame on you by any means,” Natalie says. “I understand that that anger came out from somewhere — obviously, something I've done to you or have like, pushed you to that point."
Natalie goes on to share that she feels horribly about making Shayne feel like he wasn't enough because he was more than enough for her. Shayne goes on to speak about being sad about the end of their relationship.
Netflix released the second clip on March 3, 2022, of the hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, confronting Shake about his behavior and remarks about physical attraction and Deepti. And in true Shake nature, his responses made little to no sense and left a bad taste in everyone’s mouths.
"We all have our physical preferences," Shake says. "Listen, every woman here is beautiful. I think you're all beautiful. I'm not attracted to all of you. The point is it's not a choice ... you don't choose; it's nature, baby. We're animals. We're animals."
He then goes on to say that while he thinks all the women on the show are beautiful, he’s only attracted to Vanessa. Yes, he went there.
And by the look on Nick’s face, fans can expect the host to rip him a new one.
What time does the 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 reunion come out?
The time has come! As teaser clips continue to make their rounds on social media, viewers are ready to watch the final chapter of Season 2. Will our favorite couples be in wedded bliss? Are there more breakups on the horizon?
Only time will tell. But, the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion episode will be available to stream on March 4, 2022, at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m PT.
Love Is Blind Season 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix now.