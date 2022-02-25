Deepti and Shake's Wedding on 'Love Is Blind' Has a Surprising Outcome

Spoiler alert: This article contains significant spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Love Is Blind.

In Season 2 of Love Is Blind, Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati are very different people. To fans, Deepti deserves the world and Shake has a lot of growing to do before he can be in a committed relationship, much less a marriage. This is the guy who admitted to only dating white blondes, after all. So when it comes time for Deepti and Shake's wedding, there's a bombshell many fans don't expect.