'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Vempati's Brother Has Slammed Shake on Social Media

'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Vempati's Brother Has Slammed Shake on Social MediaBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 1 2022, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Love Is Blind.
As fans prepare for the Love Is Blind Season 2 Reunion, many are wondering how the wed and unwed couples are holding up post-show. As Season 2, Episode 10 was fill with tons of love and heartbreak, the reunion serves as the final confirmation for where many of the couples stand. Thanks to social media, we know just where one happily uncoupled pair — Deepti Vempati and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee — stand in their relationship.
It’s no secret that Shake had a lot of disrespectful things to say about Deepti throughout the season. This led to fans hoping that the two wouldn’t go through with the marriage. Thankfully, Deepti chose herself and walked away. However, once Deepti’s family caught wind of Shake’s commentary about her, all hell broke loose via social media. Deepti’s brother had some choice words for Shake, and fans have been eating it up. So, who is Deepti’s brother? Here’s the 4-1-1.
Deepti’s brother, Sunny Vempati, called Shake a loser in an open letter on Instagram.
The gloves have officially come off! On Feb. 27, 2022, Sunny Vempati and his wife, Hina Merchant Vempati, took to social media to defend Deepti’s honor. Like the rest of the world, the Vempati family watched Season 2 of Love Is Blind and found issue with how Shake spoke about Deepti behind her back. The pair wasted no time calling Shake out on his nonsense.
Before ripping Shake a new one on social media, the pair first shared their love and support for Deepti and wrote about how proud they are that “she’s inspired people to realize their self worth.” Then, the tables turned with some choice words for Shake.
“Now, normally I don’t get involved in drama, but I’m gonna defend my sister here: Shake ... you’re a loser,” Sunny and Hina wrote. “You minimized my sister’s life by making some awful and cringe-worthy comments about her. You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister’s back about insecurities she fought her entire life.”
Sunny and Hina went on to share that Shake’s portrayal on the show was not due to editing, but were his actual thoughts about Deepti. For folks that have not been following, Shake has repeatedly said on various occasions that he’s not attracted to Deepti. He also went so far to compare her to his aunt.
“In spite of your best efforts to pretend this was all fictional and it was because of the ‘edit,’ no one forced you to say those words,” they added. “We welcomed you into our home, and you saw it as an opportunity for clout, so forgive me if I’m not sympathetic towards you and the hate you’re receiving.”
Deepti and Shake appear to be at odds.
After walking away from a romantic future with Shake for good, it appears that Deepti doesn’t want to have anything to do with him. Not only did Deepti share that Shake will regret how he treated her, it seems as if there is some bad blood between them.
Most of the Love Is Blind Season 2 cast follow each other on social media, but that’s not the case for Deepti and Shake. The mutual beef shouldn't come as much of a surprise, since he really had a lot of negative things to say about her, but it has also lead fans to believe that something went down on the Season 2 finale between them.
Even if Shake apologizes for what he’s said about Deepti, the damage is already done. And with her family also icing him out, it’s safe to say that the two won’t be cordial anytime soon.
Love Is Blind Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming now on Netflix.