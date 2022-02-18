Does Shayne Marry Shaina on 'Love Is Blind' After They Meet IRL?

Shaina also revealed that since the show ended, she’s still on good terms with Shayne. “We still keep in touch," she said. As far as Shaina's friendship with Natalie? They have not become besties. “I wish her the best," Shaina added. "I have not talked to her, unfortunately.” After their time together on the show, it seems unlikely that Natalie will be calling Shaina up for some casual conversation anytime soon.