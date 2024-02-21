Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Season 6: Who Did Jimmy Cheat on Chelsea With? Chelsea is seen confronting Jimmy for cheating on her during the previews for Episodes 10 and 11, but who did he cheat with? By Kelly Corbett Feb. 21 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Love Is Blind, Episodes 7 through 9. Girl math is telling the guy you're talking to that people often mistake you for Megan Fox, who is arguably one of the most attractive women to ever exist. Meanwhile, guy math is getting down on one knee to propose after hearing that because who wouldn't want to marry a potential Megan Fox doppelganger?

Article continues below advertisement

Upon learning that Jimmy was choosing Chelsea over her, Jessica may have uttered the most iconic line in all of reality TV. "When you see and realize what you missed out on, you are going to choke. You are going to need your EpiPen to open up your airways because you are going to be in disbelief of what you missed out on," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix Jessica Vestal in the pods during 'Love Is Blind' Season 6

So, did Jimmy "choke" when he found out what Jessica looked like IRL? After the engaged couples got back from their trip in Episode 8, their devices were returned to them giving good ole Jimbo a chance to finally see what the woman he almost proposed to looked like. And don't worry, he did.

Article continues below advertisement

But during the previews for the remainder of the season, we see Chelsea fighting with Jimmy saying "You f----d her. And I know you f----d her." Unfortunately, we won't find out who this is until Episodes 10 and 11. And naturally, many of us are probably assuming that the mystery woman is Jessica. But is it? Who did Jimmy hook up with while engaged to Chelsea?

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Who does Jimmy cheat on Chelsea with? It might not be Jessica.

The way the previews are structured, the producers totally want us to think that Jimmy and Jessica hooked up — and maybe they did. But if we had to take a guess, we think Jimmy did the deed with someone else completely.

In a preview for Episodes 10 and 11, the loud sneezing software salesman says in a confessional, "Jess is very good looking. I am attracted to her." There is also a scene where Jimmy is seen talking to her at a party and tells her, "I care about you a lot. In reality, you are my number one still." While we fully believe that Jimmy would hook up with Jessica, we don't know if Jessica would hook up with him, especially given that he's engaged to Chelsea.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix Jessica and Jimmy meet face to face later on in "Love Is Blind' Season 6

Jessica seems to have a little more class than that. After all, what type of message would she be sending to her daughter if she hooked up with another woman's man? Plus, Jessica seems to have a lot of respect for Chelsea.

Article continues below advertisement

In Episode 8, Jessica met up with Laura to debrief on the whole Jimmy situation, and while she admitted to still having feelings for Jimmy, she appeared to be rooting for Chelsea. "Chelsea is stunning, she is perfect in literally every way" she told Laura, claiming that the flight attendant is the "end-all-be-all" for Jimmy.

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, while doing an AMA on Instagram in Feb. 2024, Jessica confirmed that she and Chelsea were actually friends in the pods and still are today. After revealing to all of the other women on the show that she was a mom, Jessica said that Chelsea was the first person to come up to her and hug her. "She was actually in tears it was such a sweet moment," Jessica said of Chelsea. "She was like, 'you are going to find your person, and if anything [being a mom] is only going to make someone love you more.'"