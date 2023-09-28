Home > Entertainment The Best Boy Math Tweets Because Men Are Just As Delulu As Women Just like girl math, boy math is a thing. Read on for how men are also guilty of employing a unique logic to justify some of their actions. By Kelly Corbett Sep. 28 2023, Published 12:20 p.m. ET Source: getty images; twitter / @crotchner2

The Gist: Girl math is a term coined to describe the unique (and illogical) mathematical reasoning applied by young women to justify purchases.

It broke the internet in September 2023 and men started teasing women for it.

Now, women are claiming men are guilty of doing their own type of irrational thinking to validate their actions, known as boy math.

Remember girl math? It's that cutesy term that describes the unique form of mathematical reasoning that we gals employ to justify why we need to buy that purse or how we're actually saving money by returning an item. Sure, it may not involve formulas, numbers, or strict logic, but it serves as an internal rationale for us to feel better about how much we spend and the purchases we've made. It is, in short, a coping mechanism.

For example, as one tweet reads "girl math is buying things with cash cause technically it’s free." Yes, that is correct because if your bank account balance stays the same, then you won't lose any money, right?

Well, guess what? Boys have their own little math that they do, too. Boy math is a form of reasoning that may appear just as confusing as girl math to any logical and literal person. But unlike girl math, it doesn't revolve around extravagant spending or justifying purchases. Instead, it's a means by which men try to validate some of their ridiculous habits.

Following the surge of girl math in September 2023, women started pointing out all the things men do that make absolutely no sense to prove that men are just as delulu as we are. Let's dive into these tweets to unravel the true meaning of boy math.

What is boy math? Woman have taken to X to define it.

Boy math is a coping mechanism for guys to avoid conflict, preserve their ego, and bond with other guys. It can also be a way to avoid responsibilities and make bad decisions. These are our favorite tweets describing boy math thus far.

Boy math is being afraid of gold diggers when you only have 3 pairs of socks to your name. — inqilāb (@tastefullysaucy) September 26, 2023

Respectfully, get over yourself.

boy math is thinking that any mistake you make can be fixed by increasing the number of times you say sorry — ⛧ jeff buckley chords and tabs (@kurtenheimer) September 28, 2023

Boy math is also saying "I'm sorry you feel this way" instead of "I'm sorry for what I did.'

Boy math is choosing dinner with Jay-Z over $500K — Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) September 26, 2023

Beyoncé would be another story, though.

Boy math is raising three (3) pit bulls instead of one (1) child — Muffs 🥀✨ (@lovergworl) September 25, 2023

This ain't it, bro.

#BoyMath is men not understanding that no LITERALLY means no. — Domenica D. (@The_Mimmi_Love) September 27, 2023

This could also be cross-categorized as boy english.

Boy math is getting your heart broken once in highschool and then making every girls life after that hell — Saf ⁷ ⚡️ (@Safeerah11) September 27, 2023

Boy math is needing to go to therapy.

boy math is calling the act of parenting your own kids “babysitting” 🤨 — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) September 26, 2023

Unbelievable!

Boy Math is 3 dudes in 1 room with 3 mics on 1 podcast pushing an idea that “Men are suppose to provide financially” but in the same breath confused as to “Why men always gotta pay for the date” — Thick Gelatinous Coochie Cream™️ (@Dreadful4Tymes) September 26, 2023

Most male-led podcasts employ boy math.

boy math is knowing a girl’s a lesbian and still thinking you have a chance🙄 — Heaven (@theheavenrenee) September 28, 2023

She's just not that into you.

Boy math is not being ready for a relationship but expecting relationship benefits 🤡 — Funmi (@DrFunmiwilliams) September 27, 2023

Preach!

Boy math is thinking being 27 with an 18 yr old gf is okay — Mantoi Ayabei (@mantoikigayabei) September 26, 2023

Lots of male actors love using this type of boy math.

boy math is calling all your exes "crazy" when you're the common abusive denominator. — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) September 26, 2023

You're the problem, not her.

Boy math is having a body count of 30 and not making any of them climax. 💀 — Hozier's muse unironically (@butdarkacademia) September 26, 2023

News flash: If you're not the only one in the bedroom, then you're not the only one who should feel pleasure.

Boy math is when YOU cannot cook or clean but it’s the women who refuse to do it for you who are “lazy and dirty.” — ULOMA (@ulxma) September 26, 2023

The disrespect!

boy math is worrying about golddiggers when you don’t own a bedframe and rent a 1bed apartment — LJ 🦧 (@crotchner2) September 28, 2023

Women don't want you or your money, fool!

Boy math is how startups get billion-dollar valuations but never make a profit. — M A U R A (@mauraball) September 27, 2023