Girl Math Is All Over Social Media, but What Is It? Here Are 12 Examples of How It Works Across TikTok and Twitter, young women are talking about girl math. What is it and how does it work? The girl math experts have weighed in. By Kelly Corbett Sep. 8 2023, Published 11:53 a.m. ET

The Gist: Girl math is a term coined to describe the unique (and illogical) mathematical reasoning applied by young women.

It emerged on social media in July 2023, after a group of New Zealand radio hosts came up with the term to justify a friend's big purchase.

Now, women everywhere are using girl math to help them reason with some of their unnecessary purchases.

In the world of math, there are lots of different types like geometry, algebra, calculus, and trigonometry. But there's also something called girl math. Girl math is a term coined to affectionately describe the unique mathematical reasoning applied by young women. It's a realm where formulas, numbers, and logic take a back seat. Rather it is the internal reasoning women use to justify their spending habits and sometimes unnecessary purchases. Think of it as a coping mechanism.

Source: getty images

The term was first introduced in late July 2023 on the New Zealand radio station FVHZM, where hosts Fletch, Vaughan, and Hayley used what they called "girl math" to justify how a friend getting her hair done was basically free. Since then, the term has spread like wildfire amongst young women on social media.

Although the formal rules of girl math haven't made it into textbooks yet (and never will!), numerous women have shared what girl math is to them on social media, and there seems to be a consensus on what girl math's fundamental principles are. They are as follows.

If you pay for something using your existing balance on Venmo or Cashapp, it's free.

*girl math* paying something with your cashapp balance makes it free 😝 — 𝓁𝓁𝓊𝓋𝒾𝒶 (@_lluviagom) September 6, 2023

If your bank account balance doesn't change, then you have nothing to worry about.

If you overspend today, you can make up for it by not buying anything tomorrow.

If you overspent money today, not spending money tomorrow makes up for it. ✨Girl Math✨ — love, faye (@canacommafaye) September 2, 2023

It's all about balance.

Buying tickets in advance for events makes the event free the day of.

girl math is when you buy concert tickets in september but the concert is in march so by that time it’s basically free — emerson ⭑ (@waitingroomgf) September 3, 2023

And if the event is free the day of, it means you can treat yourself to merch, a fancy meal, etc.

If you talk yourself out of making a big purchase, you've actually made money.

technically rn i’ve made money bc i haven’t bought tickets for the 1975 like loads of people i know have, so like i’ve made money? girl math? — iz ⋆⭒˚｡⋆ (@izzy_hedgecox) September 6, 2023

Sure, you may have FOMO, but now you're a millionaire!

If you pay for something with cash, it's actually free.

girl math is buying things with cash cause technically it’s free — sen 👼🏽 (@_senikamurillo) September 5, 2023

It doesn't matter how many bills you take out of your wallet. If you haven't swiped your credit card or taken money out of your bank account to buy something, then it's free.

If your plans get canceled, then you've actually made money.

Girl math is making money when plans get cancelled — amelia 🌟🪩🧚🏻‍♀️💋 (@peacefr0g3) August 30, 2023

If your plans to grab dinner with a friend were canceled, it's actually a good thing. Now, instead of spending money, you're making money. Cha-ching!

Spending money abroad doesn't count because it's a different currency.

spending too much money on holiday because it doesn’t count when it’s in a different currency is girl math — flamin nora (@katierpacker) September 4, 2023

If you live in the U.S. and travel to England, everything is free because you're spending pounds not USD.

If someone pays you back for something, you've actually earned money.

girl math is i spent nearly $180 but my aunt gave me $70 since some of that order was for her so now i have $70 that i didnt have before therefore i can buy a game or something — kae (@hnkcupid) September 6, 2023

If you spotted a friend for something and then later paid you back, you made a profit.

If you buy something in store instead of online, you're saving money because you don't have to pay for delivery.

Girl math is when you buy merch at a concert it’s actually free cos you don’t have to pay for delivery — Kate loves u (@ItIsAsItWas) September 7, 2023

Going out to eat rather than ordering food for delivery is a great way to save money.

Not taking advantage of a sale is actually losing money.

if you didn’t get the buy one get one fall drinks from starbucks today then you lost money. #girlmath — AyyBee (@Amanda_Taylor__) September 7, 2023

Things go on sale for a reason — to help grow your bank account!

If you buy something and return it, you've made money.

Gonna make some money by making a few returns 🤭 #girlmath — EMMA (@damnitEMMA) August 29, 2023

It's all about the profit!

If you spring for something extra to qualify for free shipping, you actually just saved money.

Girl math: If I spend $20 more to avoid a shipping fee of $5.99, I just saved money 🤭 https://t.co/W0q2kotQg6 — Prolific Dr. 🩺✨ (@faviiito) August 30, 2023