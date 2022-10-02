TikTok's Knee Thing Will Easily Spice Up Your Makeout Sesh

Welp, it's happening. TikTok users have breached new territory and are getting dirty. But instead of sharing the beauty tips and tricks and/or cooking hacks that we love, they're doling out advice for the bedroom (or car back seat, mom's basement – any place where you get hot and heavy!).

If you own a vagina, you'll probably like this trick. And if you don't, you should take notes and be happy for others. Keep reading as we unpack TikTok's knee trick, which also goes by the knee thing.