TikTok's "Hot Girl Walk" Trend Has Inspired Community Walking Clubs

Mia Lind (@exactlyliketheothergirls), a 23-year-old creator on TikTok, birthed this trend. As she told HuffPost, she came up with the idea during the pandemic. “In lockdown, I was looking for a type of exercise that I didn’t dread to do and realized the meditative element that comes with going on a long walk," she said, adding, “I also felt that walking had a strong stigma as not being a valid form of exercise so I gave ‘walking’ some rebranding as a Hot Girl Walk."

And guess what? Women are loving it.