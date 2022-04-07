'Pocketing' Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does it Mean?

Even if it doesn't bother you all that much that your partner is keeping you walled off from their life, being pocketed usually isn't a good sign.

“Girls, if you’re in a relationship and your man hasn’t posted you, nine times out of 10, you’re a sister wife," news presenter Justin Sylvester said during an interview on Today.

Sylvester also said that, while it's healthy for men to post about their female partners, female partners in the same situation may be more cautious.