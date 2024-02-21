Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind The Top 7 'Love is Blind Couples' Ranked With weddings, fiery breakups, and even two 'Love is Blind' babies, this show is amazing. We ranked the top couples from the series! By Sarah Walsh Feb. 21 2024, Published 6:18 p.m. ET Source: Netflix 'Love Is Blind' Pods

In an era dominated by dating apps and swipe culture, where superficiality often trumps substance, lots of people are getting put off by current trends in today’s dating scene. The endless cycle of swiping left or right based solely on appearance has left many yearning for something deeper and more authentic. Enter Netflix’s hit show, Love Is Blind. The show offers a refreshing departure from the norm, where 26 singles seek genuine emotional bonds while sitting in a pod, talking at a wall!

In stark contrast to the often shallow world of modern dating, it begs the question, “Is love really blind?” And with the sixth season hitting 6.3 million views in just 5 days, it’s safe to say that people love this concept. Millions of fans are right with Nick and Vanessa Lachey as they root for their favorite couples. From Lauren and Cameron's fairytale romance to relationships that crash and burn, fans often argue about their faves! Here are the best couples from the show who are still together.

7. Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin Appiah - Season 4

Source: Instagram/@the.chelseagriffin Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin Appiah

Navigating the complexities of married life hasn't been a walk in the park for Kwame and Chelsea. Despite facing their fair share of challenges, they rank number seven! They had to work on blending families, blending cultures, and adjusting to a new city, but their love for each other shone through. As they continue to navigate the ups and downs of marriage, Kwame and Chelsea's dedication to each other offers hope and inspiration to viewers rooting for their success.

6. Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez - Season 5

So many people thought Lydia and Milton wouldn't make it after she was accused of coming on the show to stalk her ex. But Milton stayed calm and strong, which was exactly what his wife needed! Milton's calm and calculating presence balances Lydia's fiery and excited personality. And not only did they bond over a love of earth science and rocks, but their love story also rocks! This is why their adorable love connection ranks number six in the countdown.

5. Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi - Season 4

Okay, we know that Zack and Bliss didn't start off on the best footing, since he originally proposed to someone else, but hear us out! This couple ranks number four on the list because they were able to overcome some major hurdles. Let's not forget all this couple's serendipitous connections! Between the odd love of owls and their desire to dance to the same exact Lee Ann Womack song—we had to include them on the list. Not to mention, they just announced they are expecting a baby!

4. Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux - Season 3

Oh man, Alexa and Brennon were perfect for Love is Blind. With Brennon being a hardworking "country boy" with simple style and Alexa being a high society rich girl with Prada bags and a Florida mansion, the two would probably have never gone for each other if it wasn't for the unique design of the show.

When Brennon proposed, he told Alexa, "You make me so happy, and I’m so obsessed. I’m so in love with you.” And even though they come from completely different worlds, Brennon's words have stood the test of time. They are still happy and together, which is why they come in at number three in the countdown. And I mean, they have to make the list—the couple had the first Love is Blind baby!

3. Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés - Season 6

Okay, Johnny and Amy haven't appeared on the reunion show yet, and their season is still running, so we don't know if they are still together yet. But our fingers are crossed for them because this couple is so darn lovable together! Even though Amy admitted to producers that she probably wouldn't have gone for Johnny if they met in a more traditional way, that is what the show is about, right?

2. Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton - Season 1

OMG, Lauren and Cameron from Season 1 are #RelationshipGoals! Their love story is nothing short of legendary. Cameron was so loving and nurturing toward Lauren that it was no surprise to fans when he told her "I feel so blessed to have you come into my life. I love you so much, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?"

From their unforgettable engagement in the pods to their fairytale wedding, their journey really encapsulated what the show is all about. The couple is still together and going strong, and that is one of the reasons why they rank as our second favorite Love Is Blind couple!

1. Tiffany Pennywell Brown And Brett Brown - Season 4

Man oh man, did Season 4 come with the love! Coming in at number one are Tiffany and Brett. They fell in love in the pods, and they worked through their issues using love, tenderness, and strong communication. Both shared some vulnerable stories in the pods, and that had the whole world rooting for them!

