Amber Piked Opened Up Her Epilepsy Diagnosis on 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar'By Shannon Raphael
Aug. 3 2021, Published 11:21 a.m. ET
The three-part Love Is Blind: After the Altar special brought back nearly all of the pod speed-daters who first grabbed the public's attention back in February 2020. The reality stars gathered in Atlanta to celebrate the two-year wedding anniversaries of Matt Barnett and Amber Pike, and Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed Hamilton.
There was no shortage of jaw-dropping moments, including Lauren "LC" Chamberlin's ongoing issues with her past romance with Mark Anthony Cuevas, Damian Powers' decision to bring Francesca Farago as a guest, and Jessica Batten's awkward attempted gift exchange with Barnett.
While much of the drama was about seemingly petty issues, prior to the party, Amber Pike opened up about her past serious health struggles. She shared the scary story about how she found out that she had epilepsy.
Amber Pike from 'Love Is Blind' opened up about her seizures and her epilepsy diagnosis.
In the second part of the After the Altar special, Amber sat down with her mother-in-law, Deborah Barnett, to discuss why she had been a bit hesitant to have children right away.
"I wanted to have kids sooner," Amber shared with her mother-in-law. "But, also, with everything that's been going on with me healthwise, it's scary."
She revealed that she has been diagnosed with epilepsy, which is a "brain disorder that causes people to have recurring seizures," per MedlinePlus.gov.
Amber then recounted in a confessional how she had a seizure months earlier that frightened her husband.
"A few months ago, I ended up seizing on our bathroom floor, and Matt was just terrified," the Army veteran said. "He didn't know what to do, and eventually I just kind of stopped and snapped out of whatever that was."
After the incident, Amber tried to act normal, and she suggested that the two just go to bed.
"The next morning, he told me that happened and I had zero recollection whatsoever," Amber continued. "So, I reached out to my doctor and I've been diagnosed with epilepsy."
Though the health issue was a serious matter for them both, Amber said that she was "scared" about waiting much longer to expand her family. She thought it could be more difficult on her physically in the future.
While Amber did understand her husband's concerns, she explained that she did not want to wait too long and have a "high-risk pregnancy."
How old are Amber Pike and Matt Barnett from 'Love Is Blind? What are their ages?
Because Amber mentioned her fears about ultimately having a high-risk pregnancy, some viewers wondered if she was referring to her age.
Amber was born in April 1992, and she is currently 29 years old. Her construction project manager husband is about a year-and-a-half older, and he celebrated his 30th birthday back in October 2020.
Though the two are still young, Amber is worried about her husband's desire to accomplish more things on his "checklist."
On the show, Amber expressed her fears that Barnett would be waiting for the perfect time to have kids, and that they'd end up "putting it off forever."
Love Is Blind: After the Altar is available to stream on Netflix now.