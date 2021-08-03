Amber Piked Opened Up Her Epilepsy Diagnosis on 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar'

The three-part Love Is Blind: After the Altar special brought back nearly all of the pod speed-daters who first grabbed the public's attention back in February 2020. The reality stars gathered in Atlanta to celebrate the two-year wedding anniversaries of Matt Barnett and Amber Pike , and Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed Hamilton.

While much of the drama was about seemingly petty issues, prior to the party, Amber Pike opened up about her past serious health struggles. She shared the scary story about how she found out that she had epilepsy.

There was no shortage of jaw-dropping moments, including Lauren "LC" Chamberlin's ongoing issues with her past romance with Mark Anthony Cuevas , Damian Powers' decision to bring Francesca Farago as a guest, and Jessica Batten's awkward attempted gift exchange with Barnett.

Amber Pike from 'Love Is Blind' opened up about her seizures and her epilepsy diagnosis.

In the second part of the After the Altar special, Amber sat down with her mother-in-law, Deborah Barnett, to discuss why she had been a bit hesitant to have children right away. "I wanted to have kids sooner," Amber shared with her mother-in-law. "But, also, with everything that's been going on with me healthwise, it's scary." She revealed that she has been diagnosed with epilepsy, which is a "brain disorder that causes people to have recurring seizures," per MedlinePlus.gov.

Amber then recounted in a confessional how she had a seizure months earlier that frightened her husband. "A few months ago, I ended up seizing on our bathroom floor, and Matt was just terrified," the Army veteran said. "He didn't know what to do, and eventually I just kind of stopped and snapped out of whatever that was."

After the incident, Amber tried to act normal, and she suggested that the two just go to bed. "The next morning, he told me that happened and I had zero recollection whatsoever," Amber continued. "So, I reached out to my doctor and I've been diagnosed with epilepsy."

