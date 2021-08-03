Diamond's Date on 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Leaves Her Feeling Hopeless

Rumeal lives in Atlanta like most of the Love Is Blind cast, and he seems to be very involved in the nightlife community. He also makes an effort to lift up his fellow Black community with the ATL Flash Mob. Rumeal has tons of pictures and videos of partying, so we get the sense that he likes going out, at least a bit.

So maybe Rumeal isn’t the right guy for Diamond, but he’s probably a good time.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar is now available to stream on Netflix.