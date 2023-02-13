Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Netflix Joey Sasso, Ines Tazi, Kariselle Snow, and Nick Uhlenhuth all star on Netflix's 'Perfect Match' 'Perfect Match' Is Netflix's Most Unhinged Dating Series Yet — Here's How It Works By Kelly Corbett Feb. 13 2023, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

If you’ve watched Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, or The Circle, then you’re going to want to mark your calendars for this one. Netflix has a new reality dating competition series dropping on Feb. 14 that combines contestants from all of these shows and more.

Dubbed Perfect Match, this new dating series brings some of Netflix’s single reality TV alums to a gorgeous tropical island in hopes of finally helping them find their soulmates. But while it sounds very cute and romantic, it's actually a cutthroat competition for power and proving superiority. So, how does it work? We've got the details below.

How does 'Perfect Match' on Netflix work?

“This is like hunger games for dating,” says Too Hot to Handle alum Chase DeMoor in the trailer for Perfect Match. And let's just say that Chase isn't playing. Perfect Match will feature 23 reality TV stars, but not all of them will enter the competition at the same time. Each night, the contestants present will have to find someone to pair up and share a private suite with for the night. But these duos will be tested as new singles continue to enter the villa.

Along the way, couples will have to prove their courtship in compatibility challenges. The couples who ace these challenges will get to go on an extra special date and will also have the power to control which new singles enter the villa and who they will each go on dates with. In other words, they'll have the ability to make or break a perfect couple.

Once all the singles have entered the villa, contestants will have to choose their perfect match. Those who haven't found someone to couple off with will be eliminated. The remaining contestants will then decide which couple amongst them is truly the perfect match.

Who can we expect to see on the 'Perfect Match?' A rundown of the contestants and hosts

Calvin Crooks (The Circle Season 3)

Georgia Hassarati (Too Hot to Handle Season 3)

Izzy Fairthorne (Too Hot to Handle Season 3)

Dom Gabriel (The Mole)

Damian Powers (Love Is Blind Season 1)

Bartise Bowden (Love Is Blind Season 3)

Savannah Palacio (The Circle Season 2)

Colony Reeves (Selling Tampa)

Chloe Veitch (Too Hot to Handle Season 1, The Circle Season 2)

Mitchell Eason (The Circle Season 2)

Will Richardson (The Mole)

Abbey Humphreys (Twentysomethings: Austin)

Diamond Jack (Love Is Blind Season 1)

Lauren "LC" Chamblin (Love Is Blind Season 1)

Chase DeMoor (Too Hot to Handle Season 2)

Kariselle Snow (Sexy Beasts Season 1)

Zay Wilson (The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On)