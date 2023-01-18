The Cast of Netflix's 'Perfect Match' Is Full of Familiar (and Sexy) Faces

This is not a drill — several of Netflix's most famous singles are getting a second chance at love! The streaming service recently announced Perfect Match, a new dating series that will see 23 alums from Netflix's reality shows like The Circle, Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind, and Sexy Beasts gather in a luxurious Panamanian villa to find love.

The upcoming series, hosted by Nick Lachey, will follow the contestants as they "compete to form relationships," according to the official synopsis. The most compatible couples will play matchmaker and have the power to break up other couples by sending them on dates with new singles they invite to the villa. Ahead of the premiere, let's see which of our faves will be part of the Season 1 cast of Perfect Match.

Abbey Humphreys — 'Twentysomethings'

First up, we have Abbey Humphreys from Twentysomethings: Austin. Now, despite complicated on-screen relationships with castmates Kamari Bonds and Adam Davenport, Abbey is still open to finding everlasting love. You can follow Abbey on Instagram.

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere — 'Selling Tampa'

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere is a real estate mogul best known for starring in Selling Tampa. She's been incredibly successful in several aspects of her life, except love. Hopefully, she finds what she's looking for in Panama! You can follow Anne-Sophie on Instagram.

Bartise Bowden — 'Love Is Blind'

After splitting from fiancée Nancy Rodriguez at the altar (and subsequently getting blasted by her family), Bartise Bowden is newly single and ready to mingle. Will the Love Is Blind star find love? Only time will tell. You can follow Bartise on Instagram.

Calvin Crooks — 'The Circle'

Although sparks were flying between Calvin Crooks and Kai Ghost, the two never dated. Now, the personal chef is ready to add some spice to his love life — could his one true love be in Panama? Tune in to find out. You can follow Calvin on Instagram.

Chase DeMoor — 'Too Hot To Handle'

Although he began relationships with Carly Lawrence and Tabitha Cliftt in Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle, neither stood the test of time. Now, Chase DeMoor is more than ready to return to the dating scene. You can follow Chase on Instagram.

Chloe Veitch — 'Too Hot To Handle' and 'The Circle'

Since appearing in the first season of Too Hot to Handle, Chloe Veitch has become reality TV royalty. After failing to find love at Casa Tau, she entered The Circle and began dating Mitchell Eason post-show. The pair have since split, so how will Chloe react when she sees her ex-boyfriend in Panama? You can follow Chloe on Instagram.

Colony Reeves — 'Selling Tampa'

After a brief flirtationship with one of her clients, Selling Tampa star and Allure Realty agent Colony Reeves is more than ready to step into the dating pool and find her Perfect Match. You can follow Colony on Instagram.

Damian Powers — 'Love Is Blind'

After officially moving on from his ex Giannina Gibelli, Love Is Blind star Damian Powers is in search of a new love in his life. With his bestie Francesca Farago tagging along, we can't help but wonder: Will sparks fly between them? You can follow Damian on Instagram.

Diamond Jack — 'Love Is Blind'

After ending her engagement with Carlton Morton during an explosive fight on Love Is Blind, Diamond Jack isn't letting anything get in her way of getting another ring — here's to hoping she finds her perfect match in Panama! You can follow Diamond on Instagram.

Dom Gabriel — 'The Mole'

Although fan-favorite Dom Gabriel didn't come out on top in The Mole, he's heading into Perfect Match intending to win over the hearts of some of the most eligible singles. From this point on, "Rom Com Dom" is in full effect. You can follow Dom on Instagram.

Francesca Farago — 'Too Hot To Handle'

Another member of reality TV royalty is Francesca Farago, having made appearances in the first season of Too Hot to Handle, The Only Way Is Essex, and Love Is Blind: After the Altar. She comes off as quite the villain, so can the influencer prove she's changed all the while searching for her Perfect Match? Only time will tell. You can follow Francesca on Instagram.

Georgia Hassarati — 'Too Hot To Handle'

During the third season of Too Hot to Handle, Australian beauty Georgia Hassarati broke quite a few rules. Although she cozied up with castmates Stevan Ditter and Gerrie Labuschagné, she ultimately chose to settle down with herself. Now, knowing what she really wants in a relationship, Georgia is ready to find her Perfect Match. You can follow Georgia on Instagram.

Ines Tazi — 'The Circle France'

After catfishing as a single in Season 1 of The Circle France, Inez Tazi is now actually on her own ... but maybe not for long. Hopefully, she develops an early connection and forms a strong relationship in Panama. You can follow Ines on Instagram.

Izzy Fairthorne — 'Too Hot To Handle'

There's been plenty of rule-breakers on Too Hot to Handle, but none have come close to Izzy Fairthorne. Now, free from Lana's wandering eye, she's ready to find her Perfect Match — if he's as rebellious as her, then we're in for a wild ride! You can follow Izzy on Instagram.

Joey Sasso — 'The Circle'

It seems like winning the first season of The Circle wasn't all it's cracked up to be because Joey Sasso is back on our screens. But this time, he's looking for love — could he meet the love of his life on Perfect Match? We sure hope so! You can follow Joey on Instagram.

Kariselle Snow — 'Sexy Beasts'

For those unaware, Kariselle Snow has tried to find love on many reality shows, including MTV's Are You the One? and the bizarre furry dating show Sexy Beasts. Now, she's hitting the beach to find her Perfect Match — third time's a charm, right? You can follow Kariselle on Instagram.

Lauren "LC" Chamblin — 'Love Is Blind'

Although Lauren "LC" Chamblin formed a strong connection with Matt Barnett on Love Is Blind, he ultimately ended up with Amber Pike. Now, having moved on, LC is ready to find her soulmate (hopefully, she doesn't end up in another love triangle!) You can follow Lauren on Instagram.

Mitchell Eason — 'The Circle'

After breaking up with Chloe nearly six months ago, is Mitchell Eason ready to face her again? Well, he better be because he's back on our screens and ready to find love again — wait, will he and Chloe reconcile? We truly hope so! You can follow Mitchell on Instagram.

Nick Uhlenhuth — 'The Circle'

We all know that Nick Uhlenhuth absolutely dominated The Circle, but can he manage to stay true to himself and find love? You can follow Nick on Instagram.

Savannah Palacio — 'The Circle'

Savannah Palacio had a short-lived stint on The Circle, having found herself in the middle of major drama with fellow contestant Terilisha. This time around, can Savannah put aside her competitiveness and trust the process to find her Perfect Match? You can follow Savannah on Instagram.

Shayne Jansen — 'Love Is Blind'

Unless you live under a rock, you may have heard about Shayne Jansen and his major love triangle with Shaina Hurley and Natalie Lee. He was dumped at the altar, and after taking the time to work on himself, Shayne is hoping to find his Perfect Match. You can follow Shayne on Instagram.

Will Richardson — 'The Mole'

The uber-competitive Will Richardson walked away with the grand prize in Season 1 of The Mole, but can he do the same when it comes to love? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure — his rivalry with former castmate Dom could cause quite a stir. You can follow Will on Instagram.

Zay Wilson — 'The Ultimatum'

