Did 'Love Is Blind' Star SK Cheat on Raven? Woman Shares Flirty Text Messages Between Them
Although SK said "I do not" while up at the altar with Raven during Love Is Blind Season 3, their relationship didn't actually end right then and there. The pair rekindled their romance after the show stopped filming and started dating long distance. In fact, they seemed stronger than ever during the reunion episode.
But of course, now rumors are circulating that SK may have cheated on Raven. Get a load of what this TikTok user has to say.
A woman claims she went on a date with SK after meeting him on Hinge.
A TikToker by the name of @emmwho9 shared a video where she recounted a date she went on a few months ago with a guy who was a contestant on Love Is Blind Season 3.
The video was quickly deleted from her page, but don't worry, user @sixtwentyseven came through with some handy screen recordings.
In the video this woman said. "Put a finger down if you went on a date in April with a guy from Hinge and then you see that he’s actually on the show Love Is Blind and that he met you after the show was filmed, but is still with the same girl right now,” she said before putting a finger down.
Many folks in the comment section quickly deduced that she was talking about SK.
While the woman didn't name SK in that video per-se, she shared another now-deleted TikTok video that showed her messages with this man. “What’s up Em...it’s SK from Hinge," read one message. She also shared a video of them kayaking that clearly showed SK's face.
As of writing, Raven and SK have not commented on the rumors. Remember: We must not jump to conclusions as we don't know the whole story. It's unclear when Raven and SK got back together after the show ended. They may have dated around before finding their way back to each other.
Also, as one user wrote in the comments, these videos could have easily been edited to frame SK. In fact, one video showed SK's Instagram profile, but strangely enough, his follower count was written as "303 k" instead of "303K," which could mean that some of that video was touched up.
Regardless, both Raven and SK's Instagram profiles are currently teeming with cute photos of them together. We hope that they can work whatever this was (or was not!) out.