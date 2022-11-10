The Love Is Blind Season 3 Reunion Was Actually Filmed a While Ago

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale and reunion of Season 3 of Love Is Blind.

The time has come for us to finally see if love is truly blind... third times a charm, right? On Nov. 9, 2022, Netflix dropped the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale and reunion, and boy oh boy, did they not disappoint.

Couples broke up, couples got married, couples even go back together. And that's not even including the tea that was spilled at the reunion. (Please see the cuties story for reference.) But the craziest part of all of this is that it was filmed over a year ago.