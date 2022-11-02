Here's Who Actually Makes It to the Altar and Says "I Do" in Season 3 of 'Love Is Blind' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind.
Even though the premise of Love Is Blind is a group of newly formed couples falling in love and getting engaged before they meet, not everyone actually makes it to the altar. And the ones that do still don't necessarily go through with it. So for Season 3 of Love Is Blind, who actually gets married?
Unfortunately, the weddings are split up between multiple episodes, but we have an idea of how some of the couples end the season. Fans won't all be happy with the results, but if every Love Is Blind couple got married and had a happy ending, then it would be all too easy to suspect the reality show of being a little less, well, real.
So, who gets married in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3?
The weddings begin in Season 3, Episode 10 of Love Is Blind. And the first big surprise is when SK says he can't marry Raven. Yes, we know, it's a blindside all around. Even SK's mom looks disappointed from her seat.
On the show, SK explains that his and Raven's "unique and complex set of circumstances" mean this isn't the best time of rhythm to get married.
He's likely referring to his upcoming move to California for graduate school, which would surely put a damper on the first couple of years of their marriage, had they gotten married on the show. And it makes total sense.
However, it's still heartbreaking to see Raven so hurt when it took a while to get her and SK to the point of being in love.
Nancy and Bartise make it to the altar and there seems to be a good chance that they go through with their nuptials. They've been through a lot up until this point, from Nancy's differing opinions on abortion to Bartise's open attraction to Raven.
But Nancy says "yes" when prompted by the officiant. Unfortunately, Episode 10 ends before Bartise can give his answer.
Do Cole and Zanab get married?
We still have to see the rest of Nancy and Bartise's wedding, Matt and Colleen's ceremony, Alexis and Brennon's wedding, and Cole and Zanab's big day too. The latter seems like one of the biggest wildcards right now. Judging by the trailer after Episode 10, Zanab is all in when it comes to Cole. But he may not be ready to commit to her 100 percent.
Alexis and Brennon seem like a sure thing for 'Love Is Blind' fans.
From the beginning, Alexis and Brennon were a solid match in Season 3 of Love Is Blind. And although the promo for the finale teases some uncertainty on Brennon's part, we are inclined to believe that these two make it beyond the season.
For now, though, we'll have to watch and see how the rest of the season pans out.
Watch Love Is Blind on Netflix.